Borussia Dortmund Season Preview: Are BVB poised to end the Bayern monopoly?

Although they have already played a couple of competitive match, a new era for Borussia Dortmund only truly starts when they travel to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday to begin their 2017-18 Bundesliga campaign.

With the possible exception of Ousmane Dembélé, they have lost no major team members, but do have a new coach in the form of 53-year-old Dutchman Peter Bosz, who will be looking to finally take Dortmund out of the shadow of Bayern Munich to a first title since 2012.

Can they do it? Let’s take a look.

Bosz in after abrupt end to Tuchel reign

Just three days after lifting the DFB-Pokal against Eintracht Frankfurt, their first meaningful trophy in five years, Dortmund parted company with head coach Thomas Tuchel. Ordinarily this would have been a shock decision, however it was one that pretty much everyone saw coming.

The relationship between the former 1. FSV Mainz 05 coach and club CEO Hans-Joachin Watzke appeared to have completely broken down by the end of his reign, with transfer policy and the fallout of from the bombing of the team coach in April amongst the reasons. He had also fallen out with chief scout Sven Mislintat, and reportedly several senior members of the playing squad as well.

There was also the convenient truth that the club had failed where it really counted, the Bundesliga. They failed to build on his first season, when they finished 10 points behind Bayern albeit with a huge 78 points, ending up in third-place and a full 18 points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side. For a club that had positioned itself as the record-champions’ main rivals in recent years, that just wasn’t good enough.

They wasted little time in appointing Tuchel's replacement, bringing in Bosz from AFC Ajax. Despite only being with the Dutch giants for a year, he won many plaudits for his work with one of the youngest-ever sides they have had, falling just short of snatching the Eredivisie title from the palms of Feyenoord and reaching the final of the UEFA Europa League.

Bosz likes his teams to press aggressively, attempting to win the ball back within five seconds of losing. This is not a style of play that is unfamiliar to Dortmund’s players, especially those around in the days of Jürgen Klopp. He has also shown his ability to work with young players and get quality out of them, which will be a valuable assist with this current Dortmund squad.

He is one to think about the long-term consequences of his decisions. However, whilst he admits that “winning is the most important thing for me,” he also wants “to see good football (played) as well.” Dortmund will remain an entertaining watch under his watch.

 