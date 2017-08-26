SV Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski's quickfire double downs brave hosts

Robert Lewandowski was once again the difference for Bayern Munich as his brace sealed the three points against SV Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Saturday afternoon in the Bundesliga.

Carlo Ancelotti's side really struggled to break through a very tough Bremen defence until two goals in three second half minutes from Lewandowski sealed yet another win for the defending champions.

The win means that Bayern have won both their opening games, while, on the other hand, Bremen suffered their second defeat from two games but can take heart from their performance against Bayern.