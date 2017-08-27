1. FC Union Berlin 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld: Both teams remain unbeaten

1. FC Union Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld maintained their unbeaten starts to the 2. Bundesliga season in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Andreas Voglsammer gave Bielefeld the lead just after the half-time break, as they looked to keep up their 100% record, however Marcel Hartel’s equaliser just under ten minutes later meant they had to settle for a point.

That also meant Bielefeld missed out on returning to the top of the table.

Behrendt hits bar in high tempo first half

Bielefeld came into the game with the only perfect record remaining in the league, following their 2-0 win on Monday against VfL Bochum. They would have to win at the Alte Försterei for the first time to maintain that. Union were still unbeaten after their draw with 1. FC Nürnberg, but made two chances with Fabian Schönheim and Hartel coming in. Bielefeld replaced the injured Julian Börner with Stephan Salger.

Union were running Bielefeld ragged in the early stages of the game, although only once did they give Stefan Ortega anything to worry about in goal. Sebastian Polter crossed towards Marcel Hartel, who back-heeled the ball towards goal. Ortega got to it though before Steven Skrzybski could turn it in

Felix Kroos meanwhile had a couple of long-range effort go over, before Polter couldn’t quite reach a cross from Skryzybski. Simon Hedlund also had a crack from a little way out of the box, only to see it easily taken by Ortega. The best Bielefeld had to show for their efforts was a shot from Fabian Klos that ultimately rolled its way to Jakub Busk after an interception.

That was until a truly stunning strike from Brian Behrendt almost gave them the lead. Well away from the Union box, Florian Dick played a short free-kick to his fellow defender, and he unleashed an incredibly effort towards goal, only managing though to hit the bar.

The half had been played at a high pace, but both sides well lacking the final ball, at least legitimately. A good move from Bielefeld saw Patrick Weihrauch and Keanu Staude combine in an attempt to set up Andreas Voglsammer, but he couldn’t connect with the ball. The hosts did have it in the net just over five minutes before the break, however Hedlund has been offside before cross to Skrzybski.

Hartel responds after Voglsammer puts Bielefeld ahead

They might have looked second best in the first half but Bielefeld stormed into the lead in the first minute of the second. Sloppy defending from Union allowed Weihrauch to get the ball on the right, he crossed in for Voglsammer to weave his way through the box, shoot over Busk and score of the bar.

It was a frantic start to the second half. Klos had a chance to make it two for Bielefeld go wide, but otherwise the hosts were determined to get straight back into the game. Polter, on the turn, had an effort cleared off the line by Behrendt, whilst Hedlund had a header held by Ortega and Damir Kreilach headed wide.

One did eventually go in. After good play on the left, Hedlund crossed into Polter. He couldn’t control the ball, however it just his luck that it rolled its way to Hartel, who pounced to put it past Ortega and level the game up and score his first goal for the club since his move from 1. FC Köln.

The game settled down after that but die Eisern remained the most dangerous. There were chances for Polter, Schönheim and Hartel, before a massive double chance to take the lead passed them by. Kreilach struck the ball hard into the bar, before Hartel’s attempt to convert the rebound was denied by Ortega.

They wouldn’t get any closer than that in the final ten minutes, with neither keeper tested. The two teams were ultimately forced to settle for a point each.