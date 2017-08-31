Hannover 96 complete move for winger Ihlas Bebou

Hannover 96 confirmed on deadline day that they have completed the anticipated signing of Ihlas Bebou from Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The 23-year-old winger has signed a four-year deal with the Lower Saxony club. The fee is thought to be around €5 million, as per RP Online.

Düsseldorf lose a key player

Bebou had been with Düsseldorf since 2011, and made his first team debut in September 2013. He would only become a regular in the side though, after recovering from a series of injuries, towards the end of the 2014-15 season.

He made 70 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga for the club, plus four more in the DFB-Pokal, scoring a grand total of 12 goals as well as contributing 15 assists. He was also won six caps for Togo.

He will be a big miss for Düsseldorf, having been one of their most creative players in the past couple of seasons, and he had scored two goals in four appearances this season to send Fortuna top of the 2. Bundesliga going into the international break.

His departure has been prepared for though, with Takashi Usami arriving yesterday on loan from FC Augsburg for the rest of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

“A big step”

Hannover Manager Horst Heldt said the club were “pleased” that Bebou had agreed to move to Hannover, despite “the interest from many other clubs.” He also said that the need to dip into the market for a winger was due to several injuries to wide players, namely Edgar Prib, Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee and Uffe Bech.

He went onto to describe him as “a young, developing player” who had proven himself to be “one of the most striking players” in the 2. Bundesliga last season.

Bebou meanwhile feels that moving to Hannover is “a big step for me,” and said he “can now live my dream to play in the Bundesliga.” He also said that the club had “left a fantastic impression” with their start to the Bundesliga season – two wins into two – and that he can “barely wait” to make his debut for the club.

He has been handed the number 13 jersey, and was named in the starting line-up for Hannover’s friendly against SV Arminia Hannover on Thursday evening. His official debut could come against VfL Wolfsburg in nine days’ time.

Quotes via Hannover 96.