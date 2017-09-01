Czech Republic 1-2 Germany: Holders on brink of sealing World Cup place

A late winner from Mats Hummels helped a lacklustre Germany to beat the Czech Republic and put them on the brink of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Timo Werner put the holders ahead early on, but their hosts were arguable the better side after that, although they only equalised with just over ten minutes left with a stunning goal from Vladimír Darida.

They were denied a point by Hummels though, and they will most likely need to win all their remaining games to salvage a play-off place. Germany will qualify though if they beat Norway and the Czechs get something against Northern Ireland on Monday.

Werner strikes early but Czechs cause plenty of problems

After their FIFA Confederations Cup success in the summer, Germany only needed to recall four of the players rested for the competition as they looked to close in on a return to Russia for the World Cup next year.

And one of those, Mesut Özil, didn’t take long to make a vital contribution. He used his vision to pick up the perfect pass to one of the stars of the summer tournament, Werner. After a sublime first touch, he shot through the legs of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík to put Germany ahead in just the fourth minute.

It looks all too easy for the world champions at that stage, but the Czechs soon found their feet, encouraged by a shot from Jan Kopic that was blocked by Lars Stindl. Jan Bořil then forced Marc-André ter Stegen into a save after a mazy run through the middle, before the FC Barcelona keeper kept out Tomáš Souček header. Tomáš Kalas also shot wide, whilst Michal Krmenčík’s attempt to catch ter Stegen off his line sailed over the bar.

Despite the hosts having more of the chances – eight to their guests’ seven in the first 45 minutes – Germany still looked very threatening, although despite plenty of sublime passing they kept running into red-shirted defenders. Julian Brandt and Thomas Müller, captain for the evening, did though team up to set up a chance for Stindl, which was superbly stopped with his legs by Vaclík to deny a second goal.

The Czechs had the final say in the half. Darida wasted a good attacking chance but shooting wide from well outside the box, but from a free-kick they had an even better chance come to nothing in the final minute of the half. The Hertha BSC found the other German-based Czech player on the field, Theodor Gebre Selassie of Werder Bremen, on the right of the box, and although there was a chance to shoot, he tried to cross and got it all wrong as it went well over.

 