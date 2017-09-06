Bayern Munich's David Alaba set for injury lay-off

Bayern Munich will have to do without David Alaba for the foreseeable future after he was injured during the international break.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the 25-year-old injured his left ankle whilst playing for Austria in their 1-1 draw against Georgia on Tuesday.

They do though expect Sebastian Rudy to be available for Saturday’s game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Qazaishvili tackle leaves Alaba on the sidelines

Alaba had to be taken off shortly before half-time for Austria in the game in Vienna, after coming off worse in a challenge with Georgia’s Valeri Qazaishvili.

He was then missing as several players returning from international duty for Bayern in training on Wednesday, with the club confirming he would be side-lined for an unspecified amount of time following an examination of the injury.

The left-back played a full part in each of Bayern’s opening two Bundesliga matches of the season, and with Juan Bernat also currently out with a syndesmotic ligament tear, it is likely Rafinha will have to play in the left side of defence for Carlo Ancelotti for the trip to Sinsheim at the weekend.

Rudy should be fit; Gnabry out

At the same time, the club also said that Rudy was on course to make that match against his former club. He had been forced off during Germany’s 6-0 win over Norway with an unspecified problem, but despite training alone on Wednesday he should re-join the rest of the squad on Thursday.

Apart from those two, Bayern should have everyone else available. The majority of their international players were back training, as per Kicker, with James Rodríguez and Arturo Vidal the only other absent players, after playing in South America FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday night.

Hoffenheim meanwhile are likely to be without Serge Gnabry, who is loan from Bayern, for the visit of the champions. He was forced to withdraw from the Germany squad due to an ankle injury and is not expected to be fit in time.