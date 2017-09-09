Bundesliga Round-Up: Mark Uth condemns Bayern to first defeat

Bayern Munich fell to their earliest first Bundesliga defeat of the season in six years at the hands of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Mark Uth.

It was a second consecutive victory for Julian Nagelsmann’s men over the champions, and puts them level on points with Borussia Dortmund and Hannover 96, who both drew. Peter Bosz’s men remain top on goal difference.

There were also victories on Saturday for FC Augsburg, 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt, in each case their first of the season.

Bayern blow chance to take clear lead at the top

After Dortmund were held to a frustrating goalless draw by ten-man SC Freiburg earlier in the day, Bayern looked set to take first blood in the title race in the late game against Hoffenheim.

However despite dominating the early stages at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, they were caught napping by a quickly-taken Hoffenheim throw-in, with Uth taking full advantage.

The in-form striker doubled their advantage after the break, and despite Carlo Ancelotti having the luxury of bring Arjen Robben, James Rodríguez and Franck Ríbery from the bench, they couldn’t fashion a trademark Bayern comeback and Hoffenheim secured a completely-deserved three points.

It meant they were beaten inside the first eight games of the season for the first time since losing their opener to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2011-12, the same season they last failed win the title.

Worries continue for Köln and Leverkusen

Hannover kept up with the leading pack but needed another Martin Harnik goal to save them from defeat against VfL Wolfsburg. The Wolves had led the Lower Saxony derby thanks to Daniel Didavi’s direct free-kick early in the second half.

Ahead of their first European game in a quarter-of-a-century against Arsenal on Thursday, 1. FC Köln’s poor start to the league season is in danger of becoming a major concern as they slipped to a third defeat against Augsburg. Alfred Finnbogason scored a hat-trick, including one from the spot, in the 3-0 win.

The Billy Goats’ near-neighbours Bayer Leverkusen are also in the bottom three with just one point as Mainz picked up their first points of the season. Dominik Kohr’s opener was cancelled out by Yoshinori Muto, before Abdou Diallo and Suat Serdar earned their side the win in the second half.

Frankfurt also won for the first time this season, with Kevin-Prince Boateng unsurprisingly central to their 1-0 victory at Gladbach. He denied his own teammate Mijat Gaćinović a goal in the opening minute as he converted from an offside position, but he did score a short while after, dedicated his goal to Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered severe brain damage playing for AFC Ajax in pre-season.