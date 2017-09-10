Hertha BSC 1-1 SV Werder Bremen: Delaney's stunning effort earns the Green and Whites first point of the season

Thomas Delaney's wonderful individual effort earned SV Werder Bremen their first point of the new Bundesliga season against Hertha BSC at the Olympiastadion on Sunday afternoon.

Delaney equalised for the visitors just before the hour mark with a wonderful volley which he set up for himself with a great flick over the defender's head.

The hosts though were leading at half-time when a good finish from Matthew Leckie gave the team a much needed breakthrough in a very tight game.

Both sides had chances to win the game but both goalkeepers showed their worth to their teams with some superb stops, so both sides had to settle on a point at the end of the game.