Hertha BSC 1-1 SV Werder Bremen: Delaney's stunning effort earns the Green and Whites first point of the season

Thomas Delaney's wonderful individual effort earned SV Werder Bremen their first point of the new Bundesliga season against Hertha BSC at the Olympiastadion on Sunday afternoon.

Delaney equalised for the visitors just before the hour mark with a wonderful volley which he set up for himself with a great flick over the defender's head.

The hosts though were leading at half-time when a good finish from Matthew Leckie gave the team a much needed breakthrough in a very tight game.

Both sides had chances to win the game but both goalkeepers showed their worth to their teams with some superb stops, so both sides had to settle on a point at the end of the game.

End-to-end stuff at the beginning of the game

Both teams came into the game on the back of defeats before the international break to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively and it showed early on as both sides wanted to get off to a perfect start in the game.

The visitors had the first chance of the game when a cross from Fin Bartels found Florian Kainz in the box but his half volley was brilliantly saved by Rune Jarstein.

The hosts responded to that early chance by going close themselves when Marvin Plattenhardt's cross was met by Niklas Stark, who saw his goalbound header well-saved by Jiri Pavlenka.

Leckie gave the hosts lead before half-time

After the frantic start to the game though the game became very scrappy as both sides were struggling to break each other down until seven minutes before the break when Leckie gave the hosts the lead.

The goal came when Vladimír Darida drove towards the visitors penalty box and was bundled over but the ball fell to the Leckie inside the box and he confidently slotted the ball into the back of the net to give the hosts the half-time lead in a game that was crucial to both sides.

Delaney's brilliance brought the visitors back on level terms on the hour mark

It meant that the visitors, who had lost their opening two games of the season, had to respond in the second half and just before the hour mark, that is exactly what they did.

Delaney collected the ball with his back to goal before flicking the ball over the defender's head and volleying the ball into the back of the net to bring his side back on level terms just when they needed something to happen.

Both teams had big chances to earn all three points

They almost completed the turnaround a few minutes later when a great through ball from Max Kruse found Bartels but his curling effort from the edge of the box was brilliantly saved by Jarstein, who was at full stretch to keep the ball out of the net.

Once again though the game became a scrappy one until the 89th minute when a brilliant cross into the box found Vedad Ibisevic unmarked in the box but he saw his header easily saved by Pavelnka when he should have been doing much better.

Therefore, at the end of the game, both sides will have felt that they done enough to win the game but at the end of the say the fairest result was the one that occured in the end.