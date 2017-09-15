Hannover 96 2-0 Hamburger SV: Die Roten win again to top Bundesliga

Hannover 96 are top of the Bundesliga, at least until Sunday, after a 2-0 win over northern rivals Hamburger SV.

Martin Harnik broke the deadlock early in the second half with recent signing Ihlas Bebou doubling the advantage.

Hannover go three points clear of Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim as a result, and have now gone 16 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Hannover with best chances

Hannover came into this Nordderby without striker Jonathas, whilst Manuel Schmiedebach and Felix Klaus also dropped out from the side that drew with VfL WolfsburgPirmin Schwegler, Niclas Füllkrug and Kenan Karaman started. Hamburg had Rick van Drongelen, Filip Kostic and Bobby Wood missing through injury, with Douglas Santos, Bakery Jatta and Sven Schipplock taking their places from the side beaten by RB Leipzig last Friday night.

The Hamburg fans in the HDI-Arena thought that Lewis Holtby had given them a lead with his early free-kick, however it was clear to everyone else that it had gone wide. That was the only chance in the early stages, with the view on the pitch affected with smoke coming from flares in the Hamburg end.

Hannover had an early blow too with Felipe forced off injured after a clash with Schipplock. They were having the better of things though, with a shot from Marvin Bakalorz going over as it failed to dip in time. Hamburg goalkeeper Christian Mathenia was almost embarrassed on the ball by Füllkrug, eventually clearing only to Felipe’s replacement Bebou, who struck over.

It was a physical affair, with plenty of challenges flying in from both sides. Chances though were at a premium, especially for Hamburg. They did have the odd flourish going forward but without testing Philipp Tschauner. Martin Harnik had a couple of chances for Hannover two, but likewise they came to little.

 