Bundesliga Round-Up: RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach share thepoints

Naby Keïta was sent off as RB Leipzig were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening.

Schalke 04 meanwhile moved into the top three with a win at Werder Bremen, and FC Augsburg continued their good form with a 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, putting them into sixth spot ahead of Sunday’s game.

Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart were the other winners in Saturday’s action. Hannover 96 remain top after their victory against Hamburger SV on Friday night.

Gladbach pull level twice against Leipzig

Leipzig suffered something of a European hangover as Gladbach came back from behind twice. Timo Werner gave the hosts the lead, however Gladbach equalised soon after from Thorgan Hazard’s penalty. In an action-packed 15-minute spell, Leipzig then restored their lead thanks to Jean-Kévin Augustin’s first goal for the club.

In the second half, Lars Stindl scored the best goal of the match to bring his side level again. Leipzig then finished with ten men when Keïta, who had been at fault for the second goal, saw red for a high foot into the face of Christoph Kramer.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side drop to fifth in the table, overtaken by Bayern who routinely beat 1. FSV Mainz 05, and Schalke. Domenico Tedesco’s side picked up a third win in four but were made to work for it by Bremen, who dropped back into the bottom two despite their efforts.

Bremen lost Max Kruse after a nasty challenge from Thilo Kehrer however Lamine Sané still put them ahead early on. The lead didn’t last though, as an unfortunate Milos Veljovic directed a poor Sané clearance into his own goal. It took until the 83rd minute for Leon Goretzka to earn Schalke the win with a toe poke from a corner.

Stuttgart win overshadowed by Gentner injury

Augsburg followed up their victory against 1. FC Köln last weekend with another away at Eintracht Frankfurt. Philipp Max opened the scoring early on, with substitute Caiuby adding a second much later on. Luka Jovic responded with a goal for Frankfurt soon after but they couldn’t force an equaliser.

VfB Stuttgart meanwhile got another three points on the board with a narrow 1-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg. The only goal of the game came from Chadrac Akolo just before the break.

That was overshadowed though by a late injury to Christian Gentner, who was left with a broken cheekbone and nose, as well as other fractures around his eyes, after a collision with Koen Casteels. Worse was prevented by team doctor Raymond Best after he initially swallowed his tongue.

Six more sides will play on Sunday, with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim hosting Hertha BSC, SC Freiburg going to Bayer Leverkusen, before Borussia Dortmund finish the weekend at home to Köln.