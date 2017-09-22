Bayern Munich 2-2 VfL Wolfsburg: Superb second-half comeback earns Wolves a point in Schmidt's first game in charge

Daniel Didavi came off the bench to earn VfL Wolfsburg a late 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Martin Schmidt's first game in charge on Friday evening in the Bundesliga.

Everything looked like it was going to go well for Carlo Ancelotti's men as they went in at half-time with a two-goal lead with goals being scoring by Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben.

It was a totally different game in the second half as the visitors' caused more problems and goals from Maximillion Arnold and Didavi earned the Wolves a draw in a game that showed that Bayern have a quite a few flaws that need solved this season.

Both teams struggled to create much in the opening exchanges

As expected, Bayern started the game on the front foot and they almost took an early lead when Arturo Vidal headed an early corner just wide of the post when he should have done better.

Apart from that early chance though, the hosts' were finding if difficult to find a way past a stubborn defence in front of them.

As well as defending well, the visitors were also looking bright going forward on the counter but when it came to final pass, they let themselves down.

Controversial penalty decision opened the game up for hosts'

The game then almost came to a standstill until just after the half hour mark, Christian Dingert awarded the hosts a penalty when Marcel Tisserand was adjudged to foul Lewandowski in the area.

Lewandowski himself stood up to take the spot kick and he confidently sent the keeper the wrong way to open the scoring.

That goal opened the game up more and just before half-time, the hosts doubled their lead.