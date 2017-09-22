Bayern Munich 2-2 VfL Wolfsburg: Superb second-half comeback earns Wolves a point in Schmidt's first game in charge

Daniel Didavi came off the bench to earn VfL Wolfsburg a late 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Martin Schmidt's first game in charge on Friday evening in the Bundesliga.

Everything looked like it was going to go well for Carlo Ancelotti's men as they went in at half-time with a two-goal lead with goals being scoring by Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben.

It was a totally different game in the second half as the visitors' caused more problems and goals from Maximillion Arnold and Didavi earned the Wolves a draw in a game that showed that Bayern have a quite a few flaws that need solved this season.

Both teams struggled to create much in the opening exchanges

As expected, Bayern started the game on the front foot and they almost took an early lead when Arturo Vidal headed an early corner just wide of the post when he should have done better.

Apart from that early chance though, the hosts' were finding if difficult to find a way past a stubborn defence in front of them.

As well as defending well, the visitors were also looking bright going forward on the counter but when it came to final pass, they let themselves down.

Controversial penalty decision opened the game up for hosts'

The game then almost came to a standstill until just after the half hour mark, Christian Dingert awarded the hosts a penalty when Marcel Tisserand was adjudged to foul Lewandowski in the area.

Lewandowski himself stood up to take the spot kick and he confidently sent the keeper the wrong way to open the scoring.

That goal opened the game up more and just before half-time, the hosts doubled their lead.

Robben doubled Bayern's lead just before half-time

The goal was scored by Robben when he received the ball from Rafinha in the middle of the park and from their the winger drove forward with the ball and via a deflection, the ball went into the back of the net to give Robben the goal he wanted.

Not long after that the half-time whistle went with Bayern in full control of the game with the visitors' needing to be much better to get back into the game after the break.

Arnold's long-range free-kick halved the deficit for the visitors' shortly after half-time

Schmidt got the response in the second half that he was hoping for as 11 minutes after the break, Arnold halved the deficit with a free-kick from 40 yards out.

The goal though should never have happened as Sven Ulreich really should have saved the shot but instead he punched the ball straight into the net to give the visitors a way back into the game.

That goal seemed to give the Bayern players a wake-up call they needed as they should have restored their two-goal lead when a great ball forward from Vidal found Robben through on goal but somehow he put his shot wide of the goal when he should have scored.

The hosts continued to miss big chances as Franck Ribéry should have also scored when he was given the ball unmarked in the box but he blasted the ball over the bar much to the dismay of Ancelotti.

Didavi's brilliant header completed the comeback for Schmidt's men seven minutes from time

They were punished for these misses as seven minutes from time, Didavi, on as a second half substitute, headed home from a great cross to earn the Wolves a great point in a very difficult game for the team.