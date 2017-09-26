Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid: Ronaldo's class shines through to give Los Blancos' second win in Group H

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved to be the difference for Real Madrid on his 400th appearance for Los Blancos as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund.

Going into this much-anticpated game, Dortmund needed to respond after falling to defeat in their opening match of Group H but things didn't start well as Gareth Bale gave Madrid an early lead in the game.

Ronaldo then took centre stage in the game as he scored a goal either side of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting a goal back for the hosts.

Therefore after two games in Group H, Madrid are on top after taking six points from two games, while Dortmund sit in a bad position after having no points from two games.

Zidane's men let Dortmund off the hook early on

The visitors made a bright start to the game and they really should have been in front very early on given the big chances they created after breaking through the Dortmund press.

Dani Carvajal really should have scored from Madrid's first attack when he was played through on goal by a great pass but his tame shot on goal was saved by Roman Bürki.

Moments later, Ronaldo was played through on goal but he decided to play the ball across the goal for Bale to score, but that allowed the Dortmund defence to get back and prevent a certain goal.