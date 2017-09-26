PSG clinical as they brush aside Bayern Munich

I will leave it there for this evening. Thanks for following. Good night.

Other Champions League Results – Group A: Basel 5-0 Benfica, CSKA Moscow 1-4 Manchester United. Group C: Qarabag 1-2 Roma, Atlético Madrid 1-2 Chelsea. Group D: Juventus 2-0 Olympiakos, Sporting 0-1 Barcelona.

PSG stay top of Group B with six points out of six. Bayern remain third, ahead of Celtic (won finished as 3-0 winners against Anderlecht) on goal difference.

A real statement victory from PSG tonight. Bayern had chances themselves but the team selection from Ancelotti wasn't right, either at the back or further forward, and that has cost them.

FULL TIME. Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Bayern Munich.

90+5: Deep into stoppage time Bayern have a free-kick, Lewandowski just wide of the post, possibly a touch from Areola. It proves to be the final action of the match.

Celtic 3-0 up lat on against Anderlecht, Scott Sinclair ensuring their score matches Bayern's against the Belgians.

90+1: Into the first of three minutes added on.

89: Final PSG change - Verratti makes way for Draxler.

88: An Alaba ball unleashes Coman on the left, his eventually shot put wide by Areloa, who then jumps highest to take the corner.

86: Motta the man to make way for Lo Celso.

85: Silva needs treatment after landing awkwardly on his behind. Giovani Lo Celso preparing to come on.

83: The flow has gone out of this game. Lots of niggling challenges going in, Neymar on Süle the latest, moments after going down himself (and not getting a free-kick).

82: Rabiot off target.

81: Rudy guilty of a couple more fouls - got a fair bit of the ball on that second one, although he came from behind. Walking on a tightrope all the same.

80: Cavani not far off with his free-kick - just over the bar. Ulreich wasn't getting there.

79: Mbappé's night is over as he is taken off to rapturous applause. Di María on in his stead.

78: Rudy takes out Neymar, he earns himself a yellow.

The other FCB are winning 5-0 against a Portuguese side now. No, not Barcelona, but Basel, running away with it against ten-man Benfica.

73: Verratti fouls Coman and earns his way into the referee's notebook.

72: Areola punches away a Kimmich ball, just to make score. 'The Kid' is on the corner too but Bayern don't get a chance from that.

71: Should be four. Neymar finds Alves, could probably score but tries to find Cavani, but he halts his run.

69: Here comes the change, Müller replaced by Robben, who also takes the captain's armband.

67: Vidal briefly thinks he has pulled one back after a Lewandowski header. Header blocked by Areola and he pokes it home on the rebound. The whistle had already gone though, either a high foot or offside.

65: Robben getting ready to come on, for what it's worth now. Ancelotti is going to get an absolute slaughtering for his team selection, one feels.

64: Alves then gives away the ball in his own box. Lewandowski can't capitalise as Silva chases it down first.

63: Alves starts it with his run forward, but Mbappé makes it as he takes over the ball, dummies Alaba and has a ball across blocked by Martínez. The ball falls to Neymar, and 3-0, game over most likely.

GOAL PSG. NEYMAR 3-0.

61: Dips it into the box but Martínez heads it away.

61: Thiago booked as he goes down to cut off the ball from Cavani with his hand. Another Neymar free-kick incoming...

60: Eventually taken by Neymar. He gets it over the wall and on target, but Ulreich saves it.

58: Mbappé picks up a long ball over the top, looks for Cavani in the box but Martínez puts in an excellent tackle him to stop him from getting to it. Neymar moments later then wins a free-kick. Promising position. They'll want to test Ulreich here.

57: Another spell of possession for Bayern, with a Rudy punt saved by Areola. A Coman cross then goes over everyone.

54: Neymar chance, his right-footed shot goes wide. An argument to be made for passing to Mbappé on his right though.

52: Bayern dominating on the ball. Müller cross headed out by Silva. Süle heads over from the following corner.

An own goal has put Celtic 2-0 up at Anderlecht in the other match in Group B.

50: A much more dangerous corner from Rudy. Martínez header cleared off the line by Silva. PSG counter, Neymar and Mbappé one-two but the latter puts it over!

47: Interesting clearance from Alves, he's lucky it didn't go in an undesired direction. The resulting corner is taken by Rudy but nothing comes of that.

46: Back underway in Paris.

Indeed both are coming on. Tolisso and Rodríguez will be the men to make way. That means only one of Robben or Ribéry will be able to appear later on.

It looks like Sebastian Rudy could be appearing for the second half. Possibly Coman as well.

Other Champions League Half Time Scores – Group A: Basel 2-0 Benfica, CSKA Moscow 0-3 Manchester United. Group B: Anderlecht 0-1 Celtic. Group C: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Chelsea. Group D: Juventus 0-0 Olympiakos, Sporting 0-0 Barcelona.

A lightning start from the hosts with Alves putting them ahead after some Neymar magic in just the second minute. Bayern had plenty of chances after then to level things up but then Cavani struck and PSG are in control of this match at the break.

HALF TIME. Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Bayern Munich.

45+1: Neymar free-kick into wall.

45: PSG look to move forward, Neymar on the ball but Vidal gets a touch on him. Customary yellow card for the Chilean follows.

44: Bayern get in straight back though, with a shot from Süle going out for a corner. Rabiot heads it away. Bayern keep pushing, with Areloa diverting a Müller ball away.

43: Tolisso ball in the box is blocked by Silva, Areola punches away the corner that follows.

40: A corner at either end in the last few minutes, both dealt with.

37: Another chance for PSG. Mbappé involved again, Neymar lays off to Cavani, but this time Ulreich saves. PSG forward again then, with Thiago intercepting Mbappé's attempt to find Neymar.

I spoke too soon about the other game. Leigh Griffiths has scored. You're welcome, Celtic fans.

36: Decent tackle from Kimmich I think to stop a PSG counter from breaking.

Still 0-0 in the other game in the group between Anderlecht and Celtic. No further goals elsewhere either.

34: From a re-taken Rodríguez corner, Martínez heads off target. There might have been a little handball from Marquinhos in there though.

31: Quick break again too, Mbappé runs onto a ball from the right, turns around Martínez, finds Cavani, and the strikes into the top of the net, beating Ulreich. 2-0.

GOAL PSG! CAVANI!

31: After both teams take a relative breather, Müller from the right crosses into Robert Lewandowski on the edge of the box. Simpe save for Areola.

27: Bayern caught out at the back - loads of space for Mbappé to run into. He finds Cavani, but he strokes his shot wide.

26: Müller with a ball across goal - Alaba inches away from diverting it past Areloa. Ball back in headed away. Thiago corner comes to nothing.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are running all over CSKA Moscow, they lead 3-0 already. Basel are 2-0 up against Benfica. No goals in the other four matches.

23: Bayern counter back, then PSG win it back as Mbappé goes on a great run through the middle before being halted by Martínez. Kimmich is booked for the challenge just now.

22: PSG catch them on the counter, the referee plays an advantage despite a foul and Neymar is through and must score - lets the ball loose and Ulreich takes it.

22: Another chance. Alaba crosses the ball into the box, finding Lewandowski, but the ball is taken by Areola. Bayern controlling at the moment. But...

20: Rodríguez now puts a shot wide. Given as a goal-kick despite a subtle touch on the left of Kurzawa on its way past.

19: Another kick Bayern corner. It goes out to Martínez on the edge of the box and he meets it with a pile-driving shot. Alphonse Areola puts it over. Best chance for Bayern to equalise so far.

17: Bayern give away a couple of free-kicks in the middle of the park, fouls on Mbappe and Marco Verratti.

13: Kimmich putting in lots of good balls already, with Müller running the show in the middle. He gets a gash on his knee after colliding with the studs of Silva. Bayern temporarily down to ten.

12: Strange corner from Bayern, only four in the box. Kimmich takes it quickly, Müller meets it and probably should at least get it on target - just wide.

11: In the same passage of play, Rodríguez then puts in a devilish cross which is put out by Adrien Rabiot. Kimmich's corner headed on by Martínez to Müller, but he shot is dealt with.

10: Good cross from Joshua Kimmich it towards Müller, but he can't get too much of a head on it.

8: PSG almost unplayable in the opening stages but a little spell of possession now. Müller cross comes to nothing an PSG counter, Ulreich eventually cleaning up.

6: Kurzawa in the box, Ulreich then takes the ball. The PSG defender goes down but he makes no case for a penalty.

5: Thiago Motta with a good ball to Layvin Kurzawa, only gets a throw though.

4: If it's any consolation to Bayern fans, I remember their old friends Arsenal going behind early as well here last season. That ended 1-1, so there's hope.

2: Neymar runs through pretty much the whole Bayern defence as he comes in from the left. Alves rushes through in space on the other side of the box, Neymar finds him, via a deflection, and he fires in. Made in Barcelona. 1-0.

GOAL PSG!!!! ALVES SCORES, BRILLIANT FROM NEYMAR.

0: Kick-off a little behind the other games - FC Basel have even scored already - but we're underway.

Müller continuing as Bayern captain in the absence of Neuer. Thiago Silva leads the hosts.

The players are out. It's anthem time. And then we'll be ready to get underway.

Almost time for kick-off. The players are about to come out of the tunnel.

The two clubs' under-19 teams have already played in the UEFA Youth League today. That finished as a 1-1 draw. There's already been a Champions League match to, with AS Roma winning 2-1 in the early kick-off in Azerbaijan against Qarabag FK.

The official UEFA team sheet suggests Bayern will play as a 4-3-3, matching PSG's formation.

As expected, there are two Germans on the bench for them, in the form of Draxler and Kevin Trapp. Di María has also made it.

PSG on the other hand are able to call on one of the best front three's in world football. Kylian Mbappé, Cavani, Neymar are still getting to know each other though - and how to get ON with each other too...

It is interesting that there are no out-and-out wingers in the Bayern side, it will be interesting to see exactly how it all fits together. James and Müller did seem to link well together against Schalke 04 last week though.

Also on the bench is Kingsley Coman, who started out at PSG before joining Juventus.

So there's the teams. Boateng is in fact no even in the squad for Bayern this evening. They do have Alaba back though, which is something at least.

Paris Saint-Germain: (4-3-3) Areola; Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Motta, Verratti, Rabiot; Mbappé, Cavani, Neymar.

Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1) Ulreich; Kimmich, Martínez, Süle, Alaba; Tolisso, Vidal; Müller, Thiago, Rodríguez; Lewandowski.

That is now confirmed. Neymar is back for PSG though. Full teams to follow in a moment.

Welcome back. The official team news should be with us shortly, however there are reports of some major omissions for Bayern - Boateng, Hummels, Robben and Ribéry are all apparently only on the bench.

That’s all for now, I will be back ahead of kick-off with the team news. In the meantime, have a read of Jack McGraghan’s preview of the match.

The referee tonight will be Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain. He has never taken charge of a PSG game, but he was the man in the middle for Bayern’s 1-0 win against FC Vikotria Plzen of the Czech Republic in November 2013.

Where Ancelotti has more choice, he refused to show his cards at his press conference on Tuesday. Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng will be favourites for the centre-back berths over Niklas Süle and Javi Martínez. Thiago, recovering from a pubic injury, may miss out to Arturo Vidal and Corentin Tolisso in midfield, whilst any three of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry, Thomas Müller and James Rodríguez could play behind Robert Lewandowski.

They have also been without left-backs David Alaba and Juan Bernat, with Rafinha covering in that position, however Alaba is returning to full fitness and could be ready in time for Wednesday night’s match.

Bayern’s main absentee at present is goalkeeping heavyweight Manuel Neuer. Sven Ulreich will continue in goal, despite a mistake against Wolfsburg, although Tom Starke has been forced out of retirement for a second time since ‘officially’ calling it quits in May to be added to their Champions League, using an exemption UEFA allow for goalkeepers.

Despite missed the weekend game with a foot injury, Neymar is expected to be fit for this match, as is the case with Ángel Di Maria. Javier Pastore is still a little way off fitness though. Julian Draxler, an international teammate of the German contingent in the Bayern squad, will most likely have to be content with a substitute role, unless Emery decides to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation instead of 4-3-3.

There has been one report suggesting Cavani has been offered a €1 million bonus to cede such duties to the €222 million man. Emery has suggested though that he has settled the matter. "Edinson and Neymar are ready. There will be plenty of penalties and both will benefit from that,” he said on Tuesday. “I have spoken with both of them. I have told them how things will work from here.”

There are a few seeds of discontent being laid too though. Having swept all that was put in front of them beforehand, they were held to a goalless draw by Montpellier HSC at the weekend, albeit without that symbol of the club’s growing status, Neymar. His bickering with Edinson Cavani over penalty-taking duties have also dominated the topics of conversation of late.

In the grander scheme of things, the result won’t have such ramifications for PSG. A win would help to reaffirm their arrival at the top table of European football, although a defeat might awaken any whispers of doubt about Unai Emery’s ability to take this club that has spent so lavishly this summer all the way to the European title.

In that context, this is a huge game for a Bayern. A win could help to silent some of the doubters – at least until the weekend trip to Hertha BSC. A draw will be seen as just about par, but a defeat could be a calling for the vultures, the signal for the bickering and posturing by club grandees and former players, that are typical of any Bayern ‘slip-up’, to be turned up to full volume.

There is a feeling that Carlo Ancelotti – three-time Champions League winner and formerly boss at PSG – is struggling to live up to the high expectations set during the reign of his processor Pep Guardiola, with performances, including in that game against Anderlecht, being uninspiring. The failure to progress beyond the quarter-finals in this competition is seen as a big black mark on his record, and if things don’t improve many expect he will be gone by the summer.

Indeed ‘toil’ is a good word to use to describe Bayern’s season as a whole, which hasn’t been the procession that we’ve become used to over recent seasons. They have already dropped five points in the Bundesliga this season – losing to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and drawing on Friday against VfL Wolfsburg – and are languishing in in third place.

It would be a major shock if either of these sides fails to qualify from this group, and they both started in reasonable enough fashion. PSG thumped Celtic 5-0 in Glasgow, although Bayern toiled against the ten men of RSC Anderlecht before eventually winning 3-0.

A lot has changed since then. PSG have been bought out by rich Qatari owners and have smashed the world transfer fee. Bayern have won two European Cups in that time, moved to the Allianz Arena, and one of the scorers in that last meeting with PSG, Hasan Salihamidži?, is now their sporting director.

This will be the first competitive meeting between these two sides in the 2000-01 season, when they also met in the group stages. The home side won on both of those occasions, with PSG winning 1-0 at the Parc des Princes and Bayern coming out 2-0 winners in Munich’s Olympiastadion, their home at the time.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of a titanic clash in the UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. This could easily be a final one day, yet for now we must settle for these two teams colliding in Group B.