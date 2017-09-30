Bundesliga Round-Up: Borussia Dortmund move five points clear

Borussia Dortmund bounced back from their defeat in midweek with a 2-1 win at FC Augsburg to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points.

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt also picked up three points after stoppage time winners, whilst the other two matches on Saturday finished as draws.

Kagawa stunner seals sixth win in seven

Beaten by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, Dortmund responded with another league victory at Augsburg, but were made to work hard for their sixth win of the Bundesliga campaign.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s back-heel, deflected off the arm of Alfred Finnbogason, put them in front early although Augsburg responded immediately through Caiuby. Shinji Kagawa restored their lead though with a truly special goal, dinking the ball over goalkeeper Marwin Hitz. It also made him the highest Japanese scorer in Bundesliga history.

Throughout the rest of the match though, Augsburg had plenty of chances to level the match. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was then given the opportunity to settle it from the spot, after the referee pulled play back from the other end of the pitch to rule via VAR against Ja-Cheol Koo for a shirt pull. The Dortmund striker's chipped penalty went all wrong and was saved by Hitz.

Dortmund are now five points clear of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and, more significantly, six ahead of managerless Bayern Munich, although both teams will play on Sunday.

 