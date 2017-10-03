World Cup 2018 Qualifiers' permutations for the Home Nations

All eyes are set on Gareth Southgate's England side this fortnight as the Three Lions only need to accumulate one victory from two outings to concrete a place in Russia for the World Cup

Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland are also in action over the coming days and all have the possibility to make it to the prestigious competition next summer, although some may have to make it via the playoffs. 

Two countries from the European qualifying stage have already slotted their name into the group draw in December as hosts Russia automatically booked a place. Belgium, with Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku firing them into the tournament, are the only other nation from Europe definitely featuring in the forthcoming World Cup. 

Three Lions need one win

Gareth Southgate could guide the England national team to Russia next year with three points over Slovenia in their first international during this break, which will be played out at Wembley on Thursday night in front of a dispersed crowd. 

The three points would definitely ensure the Three Lions top the group but a draw after the full-time whistle means a top two spot in the group is solidified, although most on-lookers are expecting England to grab the victory at the first time of asking. 

If that doesn't occur then the trip to Lithuania will certainly be a lot more stressful than necessary. However, any win over the international break ensures Southgate and his squad have solidified a plane journey to the training camp in Russia in 2018. 

 

 