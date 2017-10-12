Gordon Strachan leaves role as Scotland manager after failure to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Another era in Scottish international football has come to an end, as it was announced that manager Gordon Strachan had left his post after the Scots failed to secure a place at next year's World Cup after a 2-2 draw with Slovenia.

Bringing it all to an end

It has always been a uphill battle for the former Celtic and Middlesbrough manager since taking the role back in January 2013 as a replacement for Craig Levein, Strachan who had been out of work for three years prior to taking the role was tasked with overseeing the end of their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Despite a bright start their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2016 once again ended in disappointment, it was agreed that Strachan would oversee the side once again for the 2018 World Cup qualifying process but they once again fell short of the finish line.

It was decided on Thursday that Strachan and assitant manager Mark McGhee would leave their roles with the national side with immediate effect, and Strachan paid tribute to his almost five-year tenure as the "proudest moment" of his career.

"I said on my first day as Scotland manager that it was the proudest moment of my career," Strachan told scottishfa.co.uk. "And that I wanted to put a smile back on the nation's face again."

"I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs," the manager admitted in his statement. "Especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention."

"The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start," the 60-year-old stated. "And I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country."

"Together we have shared some really magical moments," Strachan added. "And those memories will live with me forever."

Getting another shot at the big time

Rumours have already began on is expected to be next in line to take the hotseat at Hampden Park, with the early frontrunner looking to use this vacancy as his last chance in major football management.

David Moyes built a solid reputation throughout his years with Everton before being offered the honour of taking over from the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, it is difficult to not say that Moyes' career has slipped since then failing to finish a season at Old Trafford before failed attempts at Real Sociedad and Sunderland last season.

Moyes has been out of work since he exited his position from the Stadium of Light back in May, but it was reported by Sky Sports News that the 54-year-old would be keen to talk to the SFA about taking the now vacant role.