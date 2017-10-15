Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 VfL Wolfsburg: Valiant Wolves show strong fight to earn point against Die Werkself

Jakub Blaszczykowski's second half equaliser earned VfL Wolfsburg a point against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena on Sunday afternoon in the Bundesliga.

In a game between two teams who have massively underachieved this season, Lars Bender opened the scoring for the hosts' before the half hour mark, before Divock Origi equalised for the Wolves just before half-time.

Lucas Alario then restored the hosts' lead just after the hour mark but once again they couldn't hold on for the three points as Blaszczykowski earned the Wolves a point.

The result does very little for either side but the main thing for both managers is the fact that they saw their players fighting to try and get out of the predicament that they are currently in.