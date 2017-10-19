German Europa League Round-Up: Hoffenheim finally win in Europe

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim finally recorded Germany’s first win in the UEFA Europa League campaign this season, as well as their first-ever win in European competition, as they beat İstanbul Başakşehir 3-0.

However the Bundesliga’s fortunes in the competition did not improve as 1. FC Köln and Hertha BSC were beaten once again.

Another defeat for the Billy Goats

Köln’s nightmare season continued in Belarus, as they remain without a point in the Europa League and cut adrift at the bottom of Group H. However, the first half against BATE Borisov had been quite a promising one for Peter Stöger’s side.

Simon Zoller had a double opportunity kept out by Denis Scherbitski, the first a brilliant instinctive save from the striker’s header. Milos Jojic also had an effort kept out by the BATE goalkeeper, and moments after Zoller’s chances he also struck into the side netting.

That all unravelled ten minutes into the second half. A chest-down from Nikolai Signevich found Mirko Ivanić, and although he ultimately lost the ball, it fell straight to Aleksei Rios to do the rest, with Köln’s defence, as has been the case so often this season, looking suspect.

Yuya Osako and Leonardo Bittencourt had shots saved in response for the Billy Goats, but the hosts missed two great chances to settle it. Stanislav Dragun’s long-range shot was saved by Timo Horn, palmed straight into the path of Mikhail Gordeichuk, who somehow shot wide. Maksim Volodko’s poor touch in the box then sent the ball wide, with only Horn left to beat.

Selke off the mark but Hertha beaten

Hertha are bottom of Group J, with just one point, after losing in Ukraine to Zorya Luhansk. Mitchell Weiser and Alexander Esswein had chances for them, however a free-kick from Silas put Zorya ahead just before half-time. It took a big deflection off the wall, whilst Rune Jarstein got a hand to it, but he couldn’t keep it in.

Hertha though would equalise after half the break through Davie Selke’s first goal for the club, as he powerfully headed in a corner from Marvin Plattenhardt. Jarstein made some important saves to keep the Germans in the game, and Vedad Ibisevic then had the chance to put them in front denied to him by Andriy Lunin.

Two minutes later, and Zorya went back in front. Hertha insufficiently cleared a corner, and it was whipped back in by Oleksandr Karavaev, with substitute Oleksandr Svatok side-footing into an empty part of the net.

The group now has a lob-sided look to it, with apparent favourites Hertha and Athletic Club occupying the bottom two spots. Östersunds FK, victors over Athletic, top the group a point ahead of Zorya.

Demirbay inspires first Hoffenheim win in Europe

Hoffenheim had not won any of their European matches so far, but they were all over the Turkish visitors in the first half of this match. Kerem Demirbay had the best chance, with his dipping shot from outside the box put over the bar by Mert Günok, whilst Nadiem Amiri and Sandro Wagner had opportunities as well.

Unlike Köln, they carried that into the second half and finally took the lead when Benjamin Hübner headed in a corner from Demirbay. Demirbay then bagged another assist, seeking out Amiri at the far post, with the latter making it 2-0.

They rarely looked like relinquishing their lead, and Nico Schulz made it three with around quarter-of-an-hour remaining. Kerim Fry did hit the woodwork for Başakşehir late on, before Stefano Napoleoni did get a consolation with a solo effort, but Julian Nagelsmann’s men have bagged the club’s first-ever European victory at the fifth attempt.

However they will have a lot of work to do in the second half of the group stage if they are to qualify, with second-placed SC Braga three points ahead of them in Group C.