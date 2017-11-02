Will a Premier League side win the Champions League?

With each of England's five Champions League representatives well positioned to qualify from their respective groups after four games, a feeling is growing that the famous trophy could return to these shores once more come May.

But, who could win it?

Manchester City

Story so far: Top of their group with four wins from four, City are breezing it. Needing just a point against Shakhtar to top the group after doing the double over Napoli, City could easily finish with six wins from six.

Biggest advantages: Their team! Man for man, City have the best side and play the best football in England. Their current winning run has spilled over into Europe too, with few doubting that when on form, they're impossible to stop.

Biggest disadvantage: Playing style! Whilst the Citizens' front-footed nature is what most neutrals adore seeing, it does have potential to leave them open at the back. All it takes is a clinical striker to punish them once or twice and they could be dumped out as they were by Radamel Falcao and his AS Monaco side last season.

 