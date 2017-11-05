Holstein Kiel 3-0 Dynamo Dresden: Storks close gap on leaders Düsseldorf

Holstein Kiel closed the gap on 2. Bundesliga leaders Fortuna Düsseldorf to just one point with a 3-0 victory against Dynamo Dresden.

Marvin Ducksch put them ahead in the first half, but they missed a whole hosts of chances after that, including a penalty missed by Dominick Drexler.

Steven Lewerenz eventually made the game safe a few minutes from time, with Kingsley Schindler adding a third.

Ducksch reaches double figures

Kiel were looking to keep up the pressure on Düsseldorf, who were in action at the same time against 1. FC Heidenheim. They were unchanged from their 1-1 draw against SV Darmstadt 98, however Uwe Neuhaus made from alteration from his side’s 1-1 against Eintracht Braunschweig. Patrick Möschl, scorer of their goal from that game, made way for Niklas Kreuzer.

High-flying Kiel needed only a little time to get going. Drexler had their first chances, one which drifted before he fired past Marvin Schwäbe only to see his shot go out on the far side. The league’s top scorer Ducksch then had a couple of opportunities after being sought by Schindler, but the first was mishit and saved by Schwäbe, the second went out after a heavy first touch.

More and more they were threatening the Dresden goal and the pressure would have to tell eventually. Ducksch and Drexler combined before Lewerenz had a shot saved by Schwäbe. He only parried it to Ducksch though, and the Dresden goalkeeper couldn’t get back in time to stop the rebound strike from the FC St. Pauli loanee from going in. it was his tenth goal in the league this season.

The only further chance they had before half-time saw Ducksch’s header from a Schnidler cross saved by Schwäbe. Meanwhile Dresden had offered little threat. Kreuzer had a shot saved by Kenneth Kronholm before the goal, before having a free-kick just before the break falling to the same fate.

Lewerenz and Schnidler finally make sure

Dresden registered their best opportunity of the match so far 10 minutes into the second half, but Haris Duljevic’s shot was parried by Kronholm, with Andreas Lambertz dispossessed trying to do something with the rebound. Schwäbe then had to be alert to keep out a fierce strike from Lewerenz, before a mistake from Florian Ballas then allowed Ducksch to run through on goal, however the Dresden defender recovered well, got back to cover, with Ducksch only able to shoot wide in the end.

Kiel were then awarded a penalty after Kreuzer brought down Drexler – although not a bad challenge he might have been relieved not to a see a yellow card, having already been booked ten minutes earlier. Drexler himself stepped up from the spot, but although he left Schwäbe beaten his penalty was smashed into the crossbar.

Schwäbe did well to keep Dresden in the game as he came out of his goal to deny Patrick Herrmann on the edge of the box. That was followed by their best spell of the match, although Erich Berko missed a sitter at the near post after being found by Lucas Röser. Paul Seguin also had a header kept out by Kronholm.

With Dresden having failed to take their chances, Kiel finally got a second. It looked set to be a second for Ducksch, however an onside Lewerenz was at the far post to make sure. With the three points all but secure, they then got a third two minutes before the end, with David Kinsombi setting up Schindler for the finish, which went in via a deflection off Manuel Konrad.

With Düsseldorf eventually drawing 2-2 with Heidenheim after a truly chaotic finish, it meant Kiel were back to within a point of them, and four points clear of third-placed 1. FC Union Berlin, going into the international break. Dresden though are only a place and two points above the bottom three.