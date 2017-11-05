1. FC Köln 0-3 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Wagner shines as the Billy Goats lose yet again

Sandro Wagner inspired TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to a comfortable 3-0 victory against bottom of the table 1. FC Köln on Sunday afternoon to move up fifth in the Bundesliga table.

Wagner scored twice in the second half, one from the penalty spot and the other a great volley after Dennis Geiger had given Die Kraichgauer an early lead.

In truth it could have been much more but in the end it was comfortable day at the office for the visitors, while the hosts face a real battle after the international break to turn their season around in the league.