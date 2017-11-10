France 2-0 Wales: Ferocious France continue World Cup preperations with comfortable win over wavering Welsh

France had another positive step in their preparations for next summer's World Cup, as goals from Antoine Griezmann and Oliver Giroud gave them a convincing 2-0 victory over Wales.

It was all go from Didier Deschamps' side throughout the opening 45 minutes with Kylian Mbappé hitting the crossbar before Griezmann opened the scoring in the 18th minute, Chris Gunter was presented with a great opportunity for an equaliser as the half came to its close but the French remained ahead at the break.

It could have been more for the French at the beginning of the second period with good chances for Giroud and Kingsley Coman, there was some encouragement for the visitors with Ethan Ampadu's effort but Giroud's effort sealed the win. Excellent chances followed for Samuel Umtiti and Benjamin Pavard followed as the half went on, but the woodwork proved to be the Welsh's saviour from further goals.

Embed from Getty Images

Making an encouraging start

Les Bleus will have been looking to use their final international matches ahead of next summers World Cup, and with the French one of the favourites to win the whole thing they will have wanted to impress and didn't disappoint at the Stade de France.

Their closest chance in opening minutes came in the 10th when they hit the woodwork, it was good from Giroud on the turn as he played through to Mbappé. The teenage starlet has been at the height of his powers since his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, and he looked to have opened the scoring as the ball went through the legs of Wayne Hennessey but the slightest deflection took it onto the underside of the crossbar.

Embed from Getty Images

Taking a deserved lead

There was no let up from France as they continued to turn the screw on Chris Coleman's side who were offering little to no reply, and were eventually rewarded in the 18th minute with the opening goal.

It was too simple for the French as Corentin Tolisso played a simple ball over the top of the defence, Griezmann did well to slip away from Ben Davies and slide in to the hit the volley through the hands of Hennessey.

​Making a rare run forward

France continued to try and chip away at their opponents as the half went on, Wales won many hearts on French soil back in Euro 2016 and looked to make their fans smile once again as they made a rare run forward late on.

A recycled ball in from Neil Taylor managed to land at the feet of Gunter, he had plenty of options with the effort but he lacked conviction as he side-footed it into the arms of Steve Mandanda.

Embed from Getty Images

Looking to create space between the two sides

The French followed a similar beat to the beginning of the second period to that of the first, and were nearly handed a second goal on a platter from the visiting side.

Gunter's awful clearance only made it as far as Giroud, the Arsenal man did well to get the effort on target but Hennessey went one better to tip it away from danger.

Moments later they were once again denied by the Welsh woodwork, Coman looked to test Hennessey from distance and the low effort looked to trouble the Crystal Palace man but but it clipped the right-hand post on its way behind.

​Signs of encouragement

Coleman's side hadn't really made a kink in the armour of Deschamps' defence, but looked to ignite some life into the side with the introduction of some Welsh youngsters and it nearly proved dividends.

Ben Woodburn did very well to hold the ball before finding the run of the onrushing Ampadu, his effort got the slightest flick off Aaron Ramsey which nearly had Mandanda fooled but he did brilliantly to save with his foot.

The danger wasn't over for the French as his save fell straight into the feet of Gunter on the by-line, he looked to fizz it back into the mixer but Mandanda did well to beat it away from danger.

Embed from Getty Images

Sealing the victory

Deschamps will have been slightly concerned of the near instantaneous impact the Welsh youngsters had with some minutes still ahead of them, but he was put to ease as his side added a second with 20 minutes to play.

Mbappé had been causing problems all night and was at it again as his pace stretched the Welsh defence enough to play the ball into Giroud, the recent FIFA Puskás Award recipient took a touch before a slight deflection of James Chester took it into the net.

Woodwork coming to the Welsh's rescue time and time again

The French enjoyed a late burst as they looked to make sure the result was out of reach for the Welsh, it could of quite easily been four or five for the French if not for the woodwork and it proved to be their downfall once again in the closing minutes.

The first chance came in the 76th minute as the shot didn't quite come off for Mbappé but fell perfectly for Umtiti to have a crack at it, the effort was fierce from the defender which had Hennessey rooted to the spot but the angle of the post and crossbar denied him.

The icing on the cake for the French will have been a debut goal for substitute Pavard and it almost came true in the 79th minute, it was Mbappé again who was stretching the opposition defence before laying it off for Pavard.

He looked like he had played numerous times for Les Bleus as he took the first touch and looked to slot it into the far corner, but once again the upright thwarted a third goal.