Gareth Southgate encouraged by England debutants Loftus-Cheek and Pickford after Germany draw

Gareth Southgate hailed the "really encouraging" performance of his England team after their 0-0 draw with Germany and praised debutants Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jordan Pickford.

The Three Lions fielded an inexperienced eleven with three players making their maiden international appearances, Tammy Abraham joining Loftus-Cheek and Pickford, and totalling just 101 caps with only five players on 10 or more.

But despite the exuberance of a youthful side saw them match reigning World Cup champions Germany punch-for-punch, though Pickford was required to make a few outstanding saves in the first half.

Loftus-Cheek was named Man of the Match for his performance from an attacking midfield position, growing into the role to produce an accomplished creative display.