Germany boss Joachim Löw: England draw wasn't a classic but players came through real test

Joachim Löw felt that Germany endured a "real test" in their goalless draw with England and admitted the clash was more a tight tactical battle than an enthralling clash at Wembley Stadium.

Neither nation lined up at full-strength in their first official warm-up matches for next summer's World Cup in Russia and played out a tight but entertaining contest.

Manchester City's Leroy Sané led the charge for the visitors in the first half, crashing a curling 20-yard effort off the crossbar, while Three Lions debutant Jordan Pickford twice denied Timo Werner.

Jamie Vardy forced a stunning stop from Marc-André ter Stegen early into the second-half while Jesse Lingard spurned a late chance to end Germany's unbeaten run late on, firing over the bar at close range.

And while Löw, Germany boss since 2006, felt that his side might have used possession better in an edgy second half less expansive than the first - he was pleased with the manner of their display.