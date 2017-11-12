Denmark 0-0 Republic of Ireland: All to play for after drab draw in Copenhagen

Denmark and the Republic of Ireland played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier Saturday night in Copenhagen.

The Irish now hold the advantage for the return leg in Dublin on Tuesday night.

The Danes were very much on the front foot in the first half and while Martin O'Neill's men  improved in the second half, it was the hosts that felt they should have come away with a lead heading into the second leg.

 