Switzerland (1) 0-0 (0) Northern Ireland: O'Neill's side suffer World Cup heartbreak at the final hurdle

Switzerland just about hung on to seal their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after defeating a valiant Northern Ireland side 1-0 on aggregate over their two legged playoff.

Michael O'Neill's men went into the game on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to the Swiss on Thursday night and they knew it was going to be a tough ask away from home but they gave it a good go at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel but couldn't find the all important goal to level the game up.

Therefore, the Swiss as they were expected to do, managed to qualify for the World Cup after a debateable penalty in the first leg, while the Green and White army certainly gave their all to make something of the game but it wasn't to be.

The visitors almost got off to the perfect start

In terms of the game itself, the visitors knew they had to play much better than they did in their home leg and they started really positively and they almost scored on two separate occasions in the first five minutes of the game.

The first chance fell the way of Jamie Ward after a great floated cross from Steven Davis found the winger but he failed to direct his header on target.

Chris Brunt had the other chance for the visitors whenever he received the ball a long way outside the box, before unleashing a great strike towards goal but it was well-saved by Yann Sommer.

 