England vs Brazil Preview: Can Southgate's youngsters make a prevailing point?

Gareth Southgate will be eagerly hoping his depleted England squad can put out a willing performance on Tuesday night, just as they did against Germany, as Brazil are the visitors to Wembley this week for the final international outing until March.

Several members of the Three Lions' camp pulled out of the squad prior to the break, with the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jack Butland to name but a few who suffered minor injury concerns.

As for the Brazilians, they cruised through an encounter with Japan as first-half goals from Neymar, Marcelo and Manchester City wonderkid Gabriel Jesus were enough to claim the victory for manager Tite.

England haven't faced the five-time World Cup winners since the Three Lions travelled to Rio four years ago, where Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wayne Rooney scored before Brazil nabbed an equaliser late on.

Several changes for both nations as fitness becomes priority

Neither boss will want to chance suffering an injury to any of their players, which may hamper their form going into the prestige competition next year, so both are expected to make a number of changes to their teams ahead of the fixture.

One youthful prospect who is likely to make an appearance midweek is Chelsea midfielder, on loan at Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace, Ruben Loftus-Cheek who was heaped with praise following the draw against current world reigning champions Germany.

Southgate confirmed in his press conference that Tottenham Hotspur defensive unit Eric Dier will retain the captain's armband, but centre-half Phil Jones won't feature having been forced to come off last week.



Philippe Coutinho was an unused substitute for Brazil's match with Japan on Saturday so it's likely the Liverpool attacker could start for the trip to Wembley, potentially replacing Willian. As will Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson, another player who didn't make an appearance for his nation's journey to Asia.

His club team-mate Fernandinho was utilised for the entire ninety minutes of football at the weekend which means he may be rested for the Wembley outing and we could see FC Barcelona man Paulinho's name in the starting eleven.

Previous encounters between the Three Lions and Canarinho

As previously mentioned, these two countries haven't locked horns in over four years and the last Wembley meeting was early 2013 - a 2-1 triumph for the hosts as Frank Lampard and Rooney took their chances, although it hasn't been all joyful for England.

That victory over Brazil is the only success the Three Lions have enjoyed over the South Americans since 1990, albeit there was only one encounter at a major tournament between those dates - at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Overall, it is the Brazilians who tremble over England in the head-to-head statistics. Tuesday's visitors have accumulated eleven wins over their opponents, whilst ten have ended in draws and a disappointing four results have ended in favour of this week's hosts.