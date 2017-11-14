Republic of Ireland 1-5 Denmark: Eriksen hat-trick sends Danes to Russia as Irish are battered

The hope of a return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence ended in heartbreak for the Republic of Ireland, a hat-trick from Christian Eriksen was the highlight as Denmark breezed past them 5-1 on the night. 

It was an excellent start for the Irish as Shane Duffy opened the scoring in the sixth minute, but after some end-to-end entertainment the Danes took over with Eriksen turning the play-off on it's head with his first strike following from Cyrus Christie's own goal. 

The second period had a similar beat to it as Eriksen added his second and third in the 62nd and 73rd minute to all but secure their plane to Russia next summer, which was sealed right at the death with a penalty from the elusive Nicklas Bendtner. 

 