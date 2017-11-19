FC Schalke 04 2-0 Hamburger SV: Di Santo and Burgstaller goals move Royal Blues up to second in the Bundesliga

FC Schalke 04 moved up to second in the Bundesliga table on Sunday afternoon after defeating struggling Hamburger SV 2-0 at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Franco Di Santo scored the first goal for the Royal Blues from the penalty spot, before Guido Burgstaller made the game safe with the second goal thirteen minutes from time.

The win sees the hosts move up to second in the table, while the visitors remain 15th in the table struggling to move away from the relegation places.

The hosts took control of the game after a scrappy start

After a scrappy start to the game from both teams, the hosts took control of the match and they almost took the lead when a great cross into the box from Yevhen Konolplyanka found Weston McKennie unmarked in the box but the midfielder somehow directed his header over the bar.

Minutes later, Naldo went close with a header from Konoplyanka corner kick but the ball went just over the bar.

 