Union Berlin celebrating their first goal of the night.

Germany - Bundesliga

Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-3 Dynamo Dresden: Hosts stunned by onslaught in first ten minutes

Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-3 Dynamo Dresden: Hosts stunned by onslaught in first ten minutes

Goals from Marco Hartmann, Lucas Röser and Haris Duljevic fire Uwe Neuhaus's side to a shock victory.

twistedkites
James Rees
Fortuna Düsseldorf(4-4-1-1) Wolf; Schauerte, Bormuth, Hoffmann, Gießelmann; Usami (Lovren 46‘), Ayhan, Schmitz, Raman (Kuljovic 69‘); Fink (Nielsen 70‘); Hennings.
Dynamo DresdenSchwäbe; Seguin, J. Müller, Ballas, Heise (F. Müller 88‘); Hartmann; Benatelli, Hauptmann (Konrad 80‘); Berko, Duljevic (Möschl 71‘); Röser.
SCORE0-1, Hartmann 4’. 0-2, Röser 5’. 0-3, Duljevic 10’. 1-3, Raman 31‘.
REFEREEBenjamin Brand (Unterspiesheim). Booked: Fink (62’), Heise (82’), Hennings (90+1’).
INCIDENTS2. Bundesliga match at the Esprit-Arena, Düsseldorf. Attendance: 22,602.

A devastating display in the opening ten minutes helped 2. Bundesliga strugglers Dynamo Dresden to a surprise 3-1 win over second-placed Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Marco Hartmann, Lucas Röser and Haris Duljevic stunned the hosts to put their side 3-0 up with three cracking goals.

Benito Raman did pull one back for Düsseldorf, but they never fully recovered and failed to take the opportunity to return to the top of the table.

Dresden rip up the form book

Both teams made four changes after defeats last weekend, Düsseldorf to FC Ingolstadt 04 and Dresden at 1. FC Kaiserslautern, having led 1-0 until the 85th minute. Kaan Ayhan, Luaks Schmitz, Takashi Usami and Oliver Fink returned for the hosts, whilst Philip Heise, Hartmann, Niklas Hauptmann and Erich Berko were back for third-bottom Dresden.

Uwe Neuhaus’s side could not have dreamed of a better opening ten minutes. Raphael Wolf was nearly robbed of the ball by Duljevic before Hauptmann then won a corner. That was whipped in by Heise, and Hartmann, who had apologised for his two mistakes which had led to the Kaiserslautern goals last week, was given the freedom to run onto it to score with a powerful, diving header.

Former leaders Düsseldorf have seen their form falter in recent weeks and they were about to be plunged into a nightmare situation. Less than two minutes later, Fink, back of injury, then gave the ball away under pressure in the middle of the park. Hauptmann sought out Röser, who from the edge of the box pinged it into the top corner to put the guests two in front.

It would get even better for them. Duljevic went alone after a sideways pass from Rico Bentaelli. He worked his way into space, before taking aim with an even sweeter strike, which like before Wolf had little chance of saving.

Düsseldorf go in search of a recovery

That was as good as it got for now, as Düsseldorf then came close to pulling one back. Rouwen Hennings laid the ball off to Usami, whose strike rattled the underside of the crossbar. The danger wasn’t cleared, with a Usami cross going over the head of Marvin Schwäbe, before a shot from Fink was saved by the goalkeeper.

The hosts continued to respond well following their awful start, but the game remained open. After Duljevic was fouled by Fink on the edge of the box, Heise had a chance of a fourth from the free-kick but hit the wall, whilst later on an excellent cross from him was just out of the reach of the onrushing Berko.

Düsseldorf’s general play after the opening act had deserved a goal and that they would get soon after. A misguided header back from Paul Seguin gifted the chance to Raman. Schwäbe came out of his goal but the Belgian forward got around him and placed the ball into the empty net.

There was one more chance for Dresden before the break, with a good attacking move almost finished off by Bentaelli, however his shot was saved by Wolf.

No comeback for the hosts

The second half, perhaps inevitably, did not have the same helter-skelter feel, but both sides had chances early on. Raman took a shot on the run, which was saved by Schwäbe, whilst from a wider angle Seguin forced a much more difficult save out of Wolf from his effort. An alternative option though would have been to cross to Röser in the centre.

Another Heise cross came close to creating the elusive fourth goal for Dresden, but Röser wasn’t able to fully get a hold of it in the box. Friedhelm Funkel brought both Kuljovic and Nielsen on to reinvigorate the Fortuna efforts, without much luck.

Röser had a couple more chances off target in the closing stages, whilst Dresden defended stoically to secure just a fourth win or the season. This was perhaps summed up in stoppage time, when Hartmann dived in to get his head on the ball ahead of Hennings, getting the striker’s boot in his face for his troubles.

Dresden remain in 16th place despite the win, although they are now three points clear again of SpVgg Greuther Fürth, level on points with VfL Bochum and within two points of the six teams above them. Düsseldorf failed to capitalise on leaders Holstein Kiel being held by Ingolstadt on Saturday, remaining one point behind ahead of the top two meeting next weekend.

VAVEL Logo

Germany - Bundesliga News

Torsten Lieberknecht replaces Iliya Gruev at Duisburg

a day ago

Hamburger SV 0-0 FC St. Pauli: Derby fails to live up to the hype

3 days ago

Hertha BSC 2-0 Bayern Munich: Die Alte Dame stuns the champions

4 days ago

Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 1. FC Köln: Simon Terodde century helps Billy Goats to another victory

4 days ago

SpVgg Greuther Fürth 0-0 Hamburger SV: Der Dino frustrated by Shamrocks

5 days ago

Hamburger SV 0-5 SSV Jahn Regensburg: Red Shorts capitulate in stunning fasion

10 days ago

VfB Stuttgart 0-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf: Ron-Robert Zieler earns sloppy Reds a point

11 days ago

FC Ingolstadt 04 0-1 FC St. Pauli: Ryo Miyaichi scores on comeback to pile misery on Die Schanzer

11 days ago

Schalke 04 1-1 FC Porto: Die Knappen denied on Champions League return

14 days ago

1. FC Magdeburg 0-0 Arminia Bielefeld: Neither side able to break deadlock

15 days ago

1. FC Köln 3-5 SC Paderborn 07: Billy Goats capitulate in eight-goal thriller

17 days ago