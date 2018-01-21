Bayern Munich 4-2 SV Werder Bremen: Müller and Lewandowski step up when needed to lead Bayern to another win

A brace of goals from both Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller helped Bayern Munich to come from behind to defeat a spirited SV Werder Bremen 4-2 at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors took the lead in the game when Jérôme Gondorf rounded off a great move, before Müller levelled proceedings before half-time.

Lewandowski then headed the hosts into the lead just after the hour mark, before the visitors hit back with an equaliser when the unfortunate Niklas Süle put the ball into his own net.

Two minutes after conceding an equaliser, though, Lewandowski then put the hosts back into the lead, before Müller scored a fourth six minutes from time to seal all three points for the defending champions.

Plenty of possession for Bayern without creating much early on as the visitors almost punished them

As was to be expected, the home side had all of the possession in the early part of the game without doing much with the ball and that gave the visitors belief and they almost took the lead with their first attack.

Ludwig Augustinsson picked the ball up on the left-hand side before producing a great cross into the box which found Max Kruse headed towards goal but it hit the post and went wide much to the relief of the home players and fans.

Gondorf put the visitors into a shock lead

That was a warning of what the visitors were capable off but the hosts didn't take the warning and that led to the visitors taking the lead.

The goal was created after a great passing move which ended with Kruse finding Gondorf through on goal and the midfielder made no mistake with the finish as he slotted the ball under Sven Ulreich to give the visitors lift off in the game.

They almost made it two with their next attack as Thomas Delaney picked the ball up outside the Bayern box before forcing Ulreich into making a good save.

Müller levelled proceedings before half-time with Bayern's only real chance of the first half

All these moments really started to worry the hosts until four minutes before half-time when they got an equaliser with their first real chance on goal.

Jérôme Boateng was the creator of the goal as his brilliant long pass found Müller in the box and the striker brought the ball under control brilliantly before slotting the ball home into the net.

The hosts tried to build up a head of steam after their equaliser but the visitors managed to get to half-time on level terms but would be thinking that they had other chances to be further in front.

Both sides made a slow start to the second half

The second half started very scrappily as both sides struggled to get hold of the ball for large periods until Bayern started to show their class.

Bayern came very close to going in front when a free-kick from James Rodríguez wasn't cleared properly by the Bremen defence and Arturo Vidal, on as a second half substitute, forced Jiří Pavlenka into making a good save.

Lewandowski headed Bayern into the lead for the first time in the game

Moments later, though, the hosts did take the lead through Lewandowski, who headed the ball into the top corner of the net following a corner from Rodríguez.

Bayern almost made it three with their next attack as Lewandowski saw his flicked attempt from a Franck Ribéry pass well-saved by Pavelnka, before Ribéry saw his own shot blocked on the line by Niklas Moisander.

Süle's own goal put the visitors back on level terms

After a brief period of no real action in the game, the visitors managed to get back on level terms following a number of Bayern mistakes.

The goal came from a corner from Kruse which evaded everybody before hitting Süle on the chest and going into the back of the net much to the disgust of the Bayern defender.

Two goals in eight minutes sealed yet antoher three points for Bayern

The visitors weren't on level terms for long though as Lewandowski headed in his second goal of the game after a good cross from Müller found the striker and his header went into under the diving Pavlenka.

Müller then ended the contest in Bayern's favour six minutes from a time when a sublime pass from Rodríguez found the striker and he made no mistake to seal all three points for Bayern in game they were pushed all the way in.