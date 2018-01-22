Harry Kane named England Player of the Year as Jordan Pickford earns Under 21 award

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was voted England's best player for 2017 whilst Everton's younger goalkeeper Jordan Pickford claims Under 21 award.

Kane proved a key factor to England's World Cup qualification success whilst Jordan Pickford began his breakthrough to the starting XI in the same year he moved to Goodison Park.

Kane leading the way

Tottenham's main man had a memorable domestic calender year but his form on international duty was just as impressive.

Kane scored seven times in his six international appearances, securing a last-minute draw against rivals Scotland and notably sealing England's spot in Russia World Cup 2018.

"To be voted as England's best player of 2017 from such a talented squad is a real honour after what was a memorable year for me personally," Kane said.

75% of the votes went to last years top scorer in Europe, his late goal against Slovenia to clinch World Cup football for 2018 may have had a big influence on the votes.

In addition, Kane led the Three Lions out on numerous occasions over the year, surely the first name on the team sheet could Kane captain England in Russia?

After a poor overall 2016 European Championship campaign, the Tottenham striker looked to have made up in a sensational year for the 24-year-old.

Pickford picks up Under 21 award

Everton's Jordan Pickford claimed Under 21 Player of the Year award with 33% of the votes.

After a huge year for the Sunderland born keeper, this award could indicate who the fans want to start in goal for England.

The youngster played a huge part in the Under 21 European Championships which saw them reach the semi-finals.

Under Aidy Boothroyd, Pickford grew hugely in confidence which was noticed by many Premier League clubs who were interested in the services of the 23-year-old.

Pickford broke through to the senior squad, making his debut in the 0-0 draw against Germany at Wembley in November where he excelled keeping a clean sheet against the World Champions.

Just months away from the World Cup, the spot for the first-choice goalkeeper is still up for grabs with many fans hoping for Pickford to start between the sticks.