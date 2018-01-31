Union Berlin celebrating their first goal of the night.

RB Leipzig complete surprise Ademola Lookman loan

The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season in Germany after finding opportunities hard to come by so far this season.

Oliver Emmerson

RB Leipzig have completed one of the more surprising moves of this January Deadline Day, swooping late to take Everton youngster Ademola Lookman on loan.

The winger has completed a deal to go on loan until the end of the season and will join up with the German side ahead of their Bundesliga fixture with Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend.

Winger hoping to push Leipzig into CL spots

Leipzig, currently sitting fifth in the league, pounced to sign Lookman after a deal for Umaro Embolo of Benfica earlier in the window fell through. 

They'll hope that Lookman can add something to their attack in the league, whilst they won't be able to use him in Europa League fixtures as he's cup-tied after scoring twice for Everton in the group stages.

It's an exciting opportunity for the talented 20-year-old, who has been a casualty of Everton's poor season so far. 

Despite looking promising when used by Ronald Koeman, David Unsworth and Sam Allardyce, all three bosses have preferred to use experience during the trouble times, limiting Lookman's chances.

A change of heart?

Everton have rebuffed strong interest from Arsenal to sign the player permanently for months and had gone as far as to rule out a loan move for him earlier in the window, making it surprising that his manager has had a change of heart late on.

It could be suggested that Allardyce is of the belief that Lookman will benefit from playing alongside the likes of Naby Keita and Timo Werner, an opportunity that the Toffees boss may not have expected to come along when considering loan offers from Championship sides earlier in the month.

Everton fans, who saw their side score just three goals in seven games building up to Wednesday's clash with Leicester City, may be less than impressed with the temporary departure of such a talent.

