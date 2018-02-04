FC Augsburg 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: ‎Fuggerstädter comfortably dispatch the Eagles to keep their European hopes alive

FC Augsburg kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive in the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon after comfortably defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 at the Augsburg Arena to move up to seventh in the table, three points off fourth place.

Koo Ja-Cheol set the hosts on their way in the 20th minute with a scrappy finish to give the home side a one-goal lead at half-time.

It took a while for the hosts to get a second goal but when it did come it was special as Michael Gregoritsch controlled and volleyed home a fantastic finish to seal the points for the home side 14 minutes from time.

Marco Richter made things even better for the home side as he netted his first senior goal to hand the visitors their heaviest away defeat of the season.

The result means that the home side move up to seventh in the table, only three points off a top-four place, while the visitors stay in sixth position for another week at least.

The hosts great start to the game was rewarded as Koo gave them a 20th-minute lead

Straight from the first whistle, it was clear that the hosts wanted to win the game as they started very brightly and should have taken the lead with the first chance of the game as Kevin Danso headed the ball over the bar when he was unmarked from a Philipp Max corner.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 20th minute when the visitors failed to clear a Max corner and Koo got the ball under control before hitting a right-footed shot across Lukáš Hrádecký to opening the scoring in this crucial contest.

Jovic came within inches of equalising for the visitors at one end as Hradecky also kept his side in the game at the break

The visitors though showed why they have been difficult to beat away from home this season as they came within inches of equalising straight away from kick-off but Luka Jović's flicked header came back off the post.

That was the only real chance that the visitors had in the first half though as Hradecky was forced into action just before the half-time whistle to keep his side in the game as Gregoritsch found space in the box but his goalbound shot was well-saved by the Slovakian keeper.

Therefore, at the break, the home side only had a one goal lead in a game that they had dominated, while the visitors knew they were still in the game with only being one goal down.

The hosts continued to dominate the game after half-time

It was more of the same after half-time for the hosts as they continued to dominate and create chances as Marcel Heller was played through on goal after a fantastic counter-attack which ended with Hradecky making another fantastic save to keep his side in the game.

Gregoritsch's fantastic finish sealed the points for the home side 14 minutes from time

As the game went on, the visitors started to look more dangerous going forward, but the hosts finally got the crucial second goal 14 minutes from time as Gregoritsch controlled the ball from a Caiuby header before volleying the ball into the back of the net to all but seal the three points for the home side.

As they did in the first half, the visitors almost hit back straight away as once again Jovic hit the post this time with a long-range strike with Marvin Hitz beaten in goal.

Richter added a third goal for the hosts right at the end to finish a perfect day for the hosts

That was as close as the visitors got to getting a goal back in the game and just before the end.

The hosts managed to get a third goal as Richter, on as a second half substitute, was gifted the ball by Carlos Salcedo, before running all the way into the box and firing home his first senior goal to finish what was a perfect day for the home side.