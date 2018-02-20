Bruno Labbadia takes over as Wolfsburg coach

In a move which they hope will resolve their relegation troubles, VfL Wolfsburg have announced Bruno Labbadia as the man to take over as the new head coach at the Volkswagen Arena, following the departure on Monday of Martin Schmidt.

Labbadia has agreed to a deal that will last up until the summer of 2019. The German previously managed Hamburger SV and kept them in the Bundesliga before getting the sack in 2016.

Wolfsburg delighted to 'win' Labbadia

Speaking to the press about the arrival of Lababdia, Wolfsburg managing director Tim Schumacher had only positive words to say about the former German international.

"We’re delighted that we could win Bruno Labbadia for the club" said Schumacher. He further highlighted the need to focus on the task of survival with "calmness and unity".

The Wolves are dangerously close to the relegation zone and will face 1.FSV Mainz 05 in a clash that could alter the fate of either club in the race to avoid the drop.

Having managed clubs like Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart in the past, Labbadia has the experience to tackle the responsibilities at Wolfsburg. Schumacher has echoed the same sentiments and said, "Bruno Labbadia is a very experienced coach, who has proven his qualities in the Bundesliga on many occasions."

Labbadia is 'looking forward' to new role

The former striker was quite relaxed with his new job role and his calmness and clarity of thought is something that Wolfsburg certainly need in uncertain times in the lower half of the table.

On being appointed as the coach, Labbadia said, "I feel, good, relaxed and I am very much looking forward to the collaboration with my new team."

Labbadia's first order of business will be to beat Mainz, three points could go a long way into kick-starting Wolfsburg's campaign against relegation, towards safety.