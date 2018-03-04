SC Freiburg 0-4 Bayern Munich: Corentin Tolisso goal the highlight as leaders go 20 points clear

A slow side aside, Bayern Munich had little difficult in beat a typically stubborn but ordinary SC Freiburg side to extend their Bundesliga lead to 20 points.

After an important Sven Ulreich save, they took the lead through an unfortunate Alexander Schwolow own goal, before a stunning goal from Corentin Tolisso quickly made it two.

The second half ended up being a relative procession, with Sandro Wagner and Thomas Müller bagging themselves goals.

Bayern storm ahead after slow start

Christian Streich, who before kick-off denied rumours that Bayern had approached him over their manager’s role, went for a more defensive approach with Philipp Lienhart in for Marco Terazzino from the 1-1 draw with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Jupp Heynckes, who interim reign began with a 5-0 win over Freiburg in October, continued his rotation policy with Joshua Kimmich, Jérôme Boateng, Arturo Vidal, Juan Bernat, Tolisso and Wagner after their surprise goalless draw with Hertha BSC last weekend.

It was the hosts that started the stronger, with Lucas Höler coming close to giving them a shock lead. A great ball from Janik Haberer found him, leaving him with only Ulreich to beat. The Bayern stand-in goalkeeper came to the rescue again though, sticking out a foot to divert the shot wide. Pascal Stenzel also sent a wayward shot wide in the opening stages.

Bayern had offered little, except a Thiago shot that was deflected into the hands of Schwolow. They took the lead in a fluky fashion though. Müller, naturally, would claim it after he was picked out by Mats Hummels. His initial touch deflected off Caglar Söyüncü back to him, and his attempt to play it across then went off Schwolow and in. A trademark goal from the 28-year-old then, although Schwolow was credited with the own goal.

In the blink of an eye it was then two. A pass across the field from Thiago found Tolisso, who went for goal with a rocket of a shot. Schwolow could do nothing to stop it as it landed in the top corner, and just like that Bayern had complete control of the game without even really getting into gear.

After that they were in full control, although they only came close to adding a third once, just after the second. Bernat passed to Thiago, whose first time hit went wide. Freiburg were completely tamed, penned into their own half, and offered no further threat themselves before half-time.

Wagner and Müller add further goals in second half

Streich tried to breathe new life into his side by throwing on Florian Kath and Nicolas Höfler, but neither were able to make much difference despite their best intentions, with Kath in particular working hard. Müller put a shot over within the opening minute of the half, whilst his chip into the box was headed wide by Wagner.

Müller then put another ball into the box, finding Bernat. Müller got into the box to receive the ball back, although he tangled up with Söyüncü. Wagner got the loose ball and got it over the line to make it 3-0. There was a question over whether he was offside, with TV replays not entirely conclusive, but the VAR was happy to give him the benefit of the doubt.

After that, Bernat had a couple of shots wide, whilst Christian Günter went down after colliding with Kimmich, with the referee not interested in considering a penalty with or without technology. A cross at the other end from Kimmich was then headed wide by Wagner off a Freiburg player. Kimmich took the subsequent corner quickly, with Müller the only player aware to his intentions. He got the first touch and sent it past Schwolow to make it 4-0.

Bayern eased off after that, with Thiago, Vidal and Müller all withdrawn for more defensively-minded players in the closing stages. Freiburg were able to be a little more positive but Ulreich was only tested by a Kath chip in the box. Another 5-0 it was not, but Bayern now only need three more wins to seal a sixth-consecutive Bundesliga title.