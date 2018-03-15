FC Red Bull Salzburg (2) 0-0 (1) Borussia Dortmund: Disappointing Dortmund bow out of Europe

UEFA Europa League last 16 second leg between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, held at the Red Bull Arena in Austria.

Borussia Dortmund have bowed out of the UEFA Europa League at the round of 16 stage after losing 2-1 on aggregate to FC Red Bull Salzburg.

The second leg in Austria finished 0-0 with all the damage in the tie being done in the first leg by the Austrians as they made history by being the first Austrian team to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The result of this tie means that Dortmund will finish the season trophyless which is a huge disappointment as they were seen as one the big contenders for this competition.

High tempo start to the game from both sides

The game in Austria, as was expected, started at a high tempo as both sides looked to make a fast start in such a crucial game for both sides.

The problem that Dortmund had though was that they were behind in the tie after the first leg, so they had go for it more than the hosts and despite having lots of possession, the visitors had to rely on their keeper to keep them in the game in the first half.

Bürki's brilliance kept the visitors in the game in the first half

Roman Bürki twice denied Hwang Hee-chan with two important saves in a short period of time, after sloppy defending from the visitors gave the striker the opportunity to have a strike on goal.

The third save though was the best of the lot from Bürki as at full stretch, the Swiss keeper somehow kept out a Xaver Schlager shot which was destined for the bottom corner after midfielder found some space in the box.

Therefore, at the break, Dortmund still had a chance in the game but they were going to need to play much better in the second half in order to progress through the tie, while the home side knew that they had to keep on doing what they did throughout the game so far and they would progress.

Stöger made big changes at half-time

In order to try and turn the tie around, Peter Stöger made two big subsitutions at half-time by bringing on Alexander Isak and Maximilian Philipp to replace Mario Gotze and Marco Reus.

Despite the changes though the visitors still struggled to create any big changes until, out of nowhere, they had two chances in a matter of minutes to get a goal back.

Dortmund left it too late to create chances

Isak was the man to have these chances for the visitors as a good ball through saw the striker one on one with Alexander Walke and the German keeper came out on top to make a good save.

The second chance was the better chance for Isak though as the ball fell to him unmarked in the box but just as he thought he was going to put the ball into the back of the net, Walke somehow stopped the ball right on the line.

The game finished goalless but the Austrians done the damage in Germany

That was as good as it got for Dortmund on the night in terms of chances and they almost lost the game in injury time when the hosts counter attacked with Fredrik Gulbrandsen playing a great pass through to Moanes Dabour but the striker saw his goalbound shot cannon off the bar.

That miss wasn't crucial though for the hosts though as they saw the game out to progress to the quarter-finals after doing all of the damage in the first leg in Germany much to the disappointment of everyone involved at Dortmund.