Raphael Wolf commits his future to Fortuna Düsseldorf

Fortuna Düsseldorf have extended the contract of goalkeeper Raphael Wolf until 2021.

The 29-year-old has made 28 appearances for the 2. Bundesliga leaders this season, having joined from Werder Bremen last summer.

Speaking on the club’s website, Wolf said that he “feels very comfortable” in Düsseldorf and that he felt that the club “absolutely wanted to continue working with me.” Having sought the backing of his wife and son, he was more than happy to extend his stay.

Meanwhile head coach Freidhelm Funkel praised the impact that the keeper had had, saying “he has given the team great stability due to his calm nature on one hand, and his saves on the other.” He added that he is “very happy” that Wolf has committed his future to the club.

Wolf makes the most of Rensing misfortune

After coming through the ranks at SpVgg Unterhaching and latterly Hamburger SV, Wolf started his career in earnest with SV Kapfenberg, playing at the time in the Austrian Bundesliga, making over 100 appearances between 2009 and 2012, before earning a move to the Bundesliga with Bremen.

He never truly settled at the Weserstadion though. After failing to make an appearance due to injury in his first season, partly due to injury, he eventually surpassed Sebastian Mielitz as number one in 2013, but after losing his place to Koen Casteels and a series of hip injuries, he would not play for the club at all in his final two seasons there.

He was initially brought in as back-up to Michael Rensing at Düsseldorf, but a rib injury to him early in the season allowed Wolf his chance, which he has taken with both hands. He has played all 27 league games, plus one in the DFB-Pokal, since then, conceding 39 goals and keeping six clean sheets as the club look to return to the top flight after a five-year absence.

Rensing, who remains under contract until 2019, was back on the bench for the match against 1. FC Heidenheim as he finally makes his return from his injury, and assuming he remains at the club in the summer he will provide tough competition for Wolf, regardless of which league the club are playing in next season.

