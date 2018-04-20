Eintracht Braunschweig 0-0 Arminia Bielefeld: Stefan Ortega stars in unhelpful draw

Eintracht Braunschweig and Arminia Bielefeld did neither of their goals any good as they played out a goalless draw in the 2. Bundesliga.

The visitors, trying to keep themselves in the promotion picture, were indebted to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for a series of saves in both halves, with the relegation-threatened hosts having most of the chances.

Fabian Klos had a goal controversially disallowed for Bielefeld though, whilst Tom Schütz also hit the crossbar. The point takes them back into fourth, but they remain five points behind Holstein Kiel in third.

Braunschweig kept at bay before Klos goal disallowed

The hosts here in Braunschweig were looking to move four points clear of the bottom three to allow them to watch the rest of the weekend’s action in piece, with two changes made from their 1-1 draw with SV Darmstadt 98 last weekend – Georg Teigl and Robin Becker replaced Maximilian Sauer and Patrick Schönfeld. Bielefeld on the other hand would return fourth with all three points or even a draw, and after beating Erzgebirge Aue their side saw just one alteration, with Stephan Salger in for injured captain Julian Börner.

Braunschweig started very dangerously. Whilst a Philipp Hofmann chance was always crawling wide, Ortega had to be sharp to keep out a header from Frederik Tingager off a corner, with the Bielefeld keeper also doing well to deny Suleiman Abdullahi shortly after. He couldn’t quite reach a shot from Teigl a few minutes after that though, but it had been directed wide.

Bielefeld did a pose a threat of their own though. Either side of that Teigl chance, 17-year-old Roberto Massimo went wide, before a miss-placed header from Ken Reichel allowed Klos to chip the ball over Jasmin Fejzic, however Gustav Valsvik was able to head the shot clear. A little while later, he headed over from a Schütz free-kick.

Torsten Lieberknecht will have been frustrated that his side didn’t make the most of their positive attacking play throughout the rest of the half, with a series of corners coming to little and several offside calls too. The latter would deny Bielefeld the chance the open the scoring right on the half-time whistle too. After his chances earlier in the half, Klos would head in another Schütz set piece, but the goal was disallowed for what looked a very tight offside call.

Goalkeepers do well to maintain clean sheets

Normal service resumed after the break – with Ortega refusing to let anything past him. Abdullahi was denied by him after he charged forward. Hofmann’s effort from a similar, tight angle a few minutes later received the same treatment.

At the other end, Konstantin Kerschbaumer tested Braunschweig’s keeper Fejzic with a couple of shots, the second of which proving more challenging for Fejzic, putting it wide for a corner. Andreas Voglsammer also had an opportunity but, not to be outdone by his counterpart, Fejzic kept that out too. Ortega was soon back in action, saving a Teigl shot after he was picked out by Jan Hochscheidt.

The game was going nowhere before a Bielefeld counter-attack seemed to bring things to life, even though Voglsammer was ultimately fouled by Reichel to win a free-kick. Lieberknecht, not happy with the decision, kicked a water bottle in his rage and was sent to the stands as a result. Schütz took the free-kick, which he struck onto the corner of the bar. As the tensions started to rise up, Becker was then lucky not to follow his boss out of the game, avoiding a second booking for complaining about a Bielefeld handball.

But anyone hoping for a grandstand finish will have been disappointed, as the final minutes were played out rather tamley. The visitors seemed happy with the point, making a substitute in the final minute of stoppage time to help see it out, but the point certainly does nothing for Braunschweig’s relegation concerns.

Friday’s other 2. Bundesliga result

SpVgg Greuther Fürth 1-1 VfL Bochum (1-0, Dursun 27‘; 1-1, Hinterseer 82’)