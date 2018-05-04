England U17 2-1 Israel U17: Tournament hosts start Euros well with dominant performance

The pressure of being the host country wasn't at all evident as England's under-17 side dispatched a difficult Israel side on Friday evening with a 2-1 win in heir first group stage fixture.

In a dominant display from Steve Cooper's side, it's an excellent way to start the first major tournament at this age group with this current crop of players, who follow in the footsteps of World Champions.

Daly scores winning goal

Matty Daly scored the winning goal, a wonderful piece of team play from a Three Lions outfit who are part of the England DNA generation. It showed, as it always does with the nation's youth sides.

England showed their superb technical ability and were immensely comfortable in possession, quick to win the ball back in transition and varied in their attacks.

Xavier Amaechi played it to a quickly advancing Vontae Daley-Campbell on the right flank and his low, fizzed-in cross was swiped home cleanly by Daly to regain England's lead.

Embed from Getty Images

Doyle gave Three Lions the lead

They had gone in front, and deservedly so despite creating few clear-cut chances, as Tommy Doyle smashed a fantastic penalty home. But Manchester United's Ethan Laird, who had been enjoying a good performance with a string of clean tackles, fouled his man in the penalty area, allowing Dan Lugassy to match Doyle and equalise for Israel in added time of the first half.

After the break, Cooper's team took things up a notch and dominated to an even greater extent. Patient play allowed a number of efforts on goal, and England were rewarded with Daly's winner just after the hour mark.

England dominant throughout

Substitutions from Cooper ensured England's dominance remained consistent, and they showed that they are a better side than Israel as the game went on, testing goalkeeper Keuof from range on a number of occasions, including late on when captain Jimmy Garner of Man United saw his effort bounce back off the right post following a superb curling effort.

Doyle had the chance to follow up on that rebound in a half-empty goal, but couldn't double his tally.

England have started their group well, swatting aside a good Israel side with a complete second-half performance. They now face Italy next, before a final group stage game against Switzerland.