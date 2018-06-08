Borussia Dortmund sign Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney for £17.5 million

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the capture of Danish international Thomas Delaney.

The ex-Bremen midfielder signed a four-year contract with BVB, in a reported £17.5 million deal.

Zorc's approval

Michael Zorc - Dortmund's sporting director - spoke highly of Delaney when speaking to Borussia Dortmund's official website, saying; "Thomas Delaney is a strong player in terms of his physicality and his character, as well as being an excellent fit for our team and for BVB as a whole thanks to his open manner and his fierce will to win.

He will enhance our game with his physical presence", Delaney spent the past two seasons of his career at Werder Bremen. The Dane struggled during his first season in the Bundesliga, however his performances last season is what gained him his move to the German giants.

Embed from Getty Images

Dortmund too big an oppourtinity to pass up on

Also speaking with Dortmund's official website, Delaney spoke about how he's always wanted to play in the Premier League; "but when Borussia Dortmund came calling, I didn’t have to think twice. For me, BVB are one of the top ten clubs in Europe and one of the top two clubs in Germany"

He also mentioned his desire to play and compete for silverware in a Dortmund shirt; "I’m already very much looking forward to the sporting challenge at BVB and hopefully to winning one or two titles in Black & Yellow".

BVB haven't won any silverware since their DFB Pokal triumph during the 16/17 Bundesliga season, in which they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1.

Delaney plays his trait in the centre of midfield, and is a highly energetic player. He likes to get from box-to-box and is more than capable of scoring a goal or two, he also has the ability to split the defence with his passing abilty.

It's likely that Delaney will be lined-up alongside Gonzalo Castro in midfield, and should transition nicely into the BVB side and style of play.