Croatia vs Nigeria Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Both teams will definitely be aiming to better their performances at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Croatia did not manage to get out of their group in a disappointing campaign. However, Nigeria did manage to just advance with only four points but did eventually fall to a defeat to France as Paul Pogba netted a late strike to condemn the Super Eagles to elimination. They impressed, though, as they gave finalists Argentina a scare in a tight 3-2 loss.

Elsewhere, Nigeria also had to progress through two rounds of qualification to get to Russia in their sixth World Cup finals appeatance. They booked an automatic place with a 2-0 aggregate defeat of Swaziland, before topping Group B, ousting Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria in the process.

In relation to qualification, both sides had relatively differing campaigns. It took a playoff clash with Greece for Zlatko Dalić’s Croatia to book their ticket to Russia. A 4-1 victory in the first leg was enough to see them qualify for their fifth World Cup as an independent country.

The match could see plenty of well-known stars clash despite arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi, up against Iceland. Fans of the Premier League will definitely know the likes of former Chelsea man John Obi Mikel and Leicester City trio Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred N’didi and Ahmed Musa. Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi also provide plenty of pace on the wings. Meanwhile, Croatia are able to boast habitual winners Luka Modrić, Ivan Rakitić, Mateo Kovacić and Mario Mandzukić, amongst others.

Coming into the tournament in Russia, neither side have ever managed to go all the way and lift the trophy. Croatia’s best finish was in the semi-finals in 1998, whilst Nigeria have never managed to reach the quarter-finals.

It could be fair to suggest that this game already looks key as both sides set their sights on qualification to the last-16. Argentina sit in waiting for both sides later on in the group stage, and are obvious favourites to claim top spot, so this clash will surely be crucial in the battle for second.

