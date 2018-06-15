Argentina vs Iceland Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Iceland:

Argentina:

Line-ups are out!

Despite the questions, Sigurdsson should start for Iceland. The performances of Burnley's Johann Berg Guðmundsson will be vital for the tiny nation as he is both versatile and solid in his performance for the Clarets. Captain Aron Gunnarsson will provide steel in midfield whilst former Heerenveen man Alfred Finnbogason will be relied upon to be a threat up-front and hopefully, for Iceland, provide the goals.

Argentina, now managed by Jorge Sampaoli, are likely to line-up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation with Messi supporting either Sergio Aguero or Gonzalo Higuain as the lone forward in attack. Sergio Romero would be the first-choice goalkeeper but a pre-tournament injury means that Willy Caballero is likely to get the gloves. Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi should be partnered by Manchester United's Marcus Rojo in defence with the experienced pairing of Lucas Biglia and Javier Mascherano lining up in front of them as the holding midfielders.

There are questions, however, about Iceland's key man Gylfi Sigurdsson as the attacking midfielder continues his recovery from a knee injury that kept him out of the backend of the Premier League season. The Everton man played, and scored, half an hour against Norway in a warm-up friendly, signalling his return to action. Iceland's success and potential progress at this tournament lies, mostly, on Sigurdsson's shoulders and they'll be hoping he is fit enough for their debut World Cup campaign.

On the other side of the coin sees Iceland arriving at their first World Cup after claiming the heart's of the footballing world during the 2016 European Championships in France. Their dogged determination and grittiness saw them progress to the knockout stages and claim the scalp of England before being knocked out by the hosts.

All eyes will, of course, be on Lionel Messi as he bids to finally claim World Cup glory. The Barcelona forward came oh so close in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup, only to be denied by Germany at the final hurdle. Russia looks set to be his final chance at winning Football's ultimate prize but it'll be a difficult challenge due to Argentina's injury troubles.

Argentina and Iceland have never met in a fixture before so there is likely to be an air of uncertainty between the two teams. There is only so much video prep work that can be done on an opponent before you have to face the real thing!

This is the first game in what looks to be this tournament's 'Group of Death.' It pits a side led by one of the greatest players of all-time against a team that is built on a solid defensive base and great teamwork in a Moscow meeting.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary for the World Cup. Today sees Argentina face off against Iceland at the Otkrytie Arena in Moscow. This afternoon's game kicks off at 14:00 GMT, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from Connor Bennett and then live coverage with Brandon Sayer. Make sure you keep up with our updates!.