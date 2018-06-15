Spain v Portugal Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Both sets of players have emerged out of the tunnel at what is an absolutely dazzling Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. Seems full house there.

We're minutes away from the much awaited kick-off at Sochi. I'll predict a 1-0 win for the Spaniards in Fernando Hierro's debut game in charge of the former World Champions.

Not just Costa against Pepe, we'll also witness Sergio Ramos against Cristiano Ronaldo out there. Its all worth the hype then!!

Its going to be Diego Costa against Pepe out there today. Keep an eye on that, lads. It will be pretty fiery.

We're forty minutes away from the Iberian derby and Sochi seems to be buzzing with excitement. I can't wait for this myself!

It seems like a 4-2-3-1 shape for Portugal, with Spain going with a 4-3-3, with Isco and David Silva playing wide.

Portugal: Rui Patricio, Raphael, Fonte, Cedric, Moutinho, Bernardo, William, Fernandes, Ronaldo, Guedes

Spain: De Gea, Pique, Nacho, Ramos, Alba, Busquets, Iniesta, Koke, Isco, Costa, David Silva

The squads are out!

What happened the last time these two sides met? They last faced each other in a competitive match in the 2012 European Championships, as they played out a goalless draw. They also played each other at the 2010 World Cup, with Spain coming out as 1-0 winners courtesy of a David Villa goal before going on to win the tournament. In between these two games, Portugal were able to beat Spain 4-0 in an international friendly. It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this evening.

As for Portugal, you would be crazy to look any further than Cristiano Ronaldo. The 33-year-old has racked up another 44 goals for La Liga giants Real Madrid in all competitions this season and he will be looking to impress this summer to increase his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or award later this year. The forward also scored 15 goals for his country in the qualifying rounds for this tournament and will undoubtedly be vital to their chances of success.

It was David Silva who performed best for Spain in qualifying for this tournament. He picked up five assists and five goals throughout their qualifying campaign. Isco, Álvaro Morata and Costa also grabbed themselves five goals throughout qualifying. Spain have never been reliant on one individual player and it looks as though they will be relying on their qualities as a team once again this summer.

So who are the key players for both sides? Diego Costa is likely to be a very important player for Spain in this tournament. They really struggled at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as they were knocked out in the group stages, being humiliated 5-1 by the Netherlands in the process. One of the key reasons behind this was due to the lack of a quality striker. Costa is arguably one of the most difficult strikers to defend against in the world and his hold up play will be vital in regards to getting their midfield players on the ball.

What better place to start than discussing Spain’s shock decision to sack head coach Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday? It was announced on Tuesday that Lopetegui would succeed Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu as he signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid. Lopetegui had been Spain manager since 2016 following Vicente del Bosque’s retirement and remained unbeaten throughout his time in charge. Spain will now have to quickly to adapt to life without him and sporting director Fernando Hierro is now set to take charge throughout the tournament.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s World Cup group stage match between Portugal and Spain at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. The game gets underway at 7.00pm, but stick around until then because we’ll have plenty of build-up to keep you entertained.