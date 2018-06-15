Croatia vs Nigeria Preview: Will the Super Eagles fly high?

Saturday's fourth and final World Cup fixture will mark the first time Croatia and Nigeria have crossed paths, and it's shaped up to be a cracker.

It is now time for the Croatian 'golden generation' to shine with expectation now lifted off of their shoulders after poor tournaments in the past. They did lose to Brazil in a friendly but even more recently were 2-1 victors over Senegal.

As for Nigeria, recent friendly defeats against England and Czech Republic will mean that morale across the camp will be low. In the back of their minds however the Super Eagles will be mindful that any points taken off of the Group D 'favourites' will hold them in good stead for progressing in this tournament.



Nigeria have the better kit but Croatia have the better squad

When you have the abundance of talent with the likes of Luka Modrić, Ivan Rakitić, Ivan Perišić and Mateo Kovačić amongst the ranks of Croatia's national team you have to go into this World Cup full of confidence.

The only other African nation Croatia have faced at the World Cup Finals is Cameroon whom they beat 4-0 in the group stage in 2014.

Nigeria have what could be the jazziest kit in World Cup history however their squad does not have the same quality of the Croats.

Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel are their most decorated players and the former will be key in their group stage as he plays a more advanced role than for Chelsea.

Could the Super Eagles capitalise on Croatia's poor tournament form?

Croatia's record at World Cup finals has been really poor considering the talent at their disposal.

They have not progressed through the group stage since 1998, when they finished in third place.

Nigeria have attacking talents in Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi and Moses who could cause the ageing Croatian defence problems with Dejan Lovren always prone to a mistake and left-back Ivan Strinić who Zlatko Dalić will have to confide in.

Ighalo is the Super Eagles' likely frontman and will be making his World Cup debut if he plays on the day of the match, it could be some birthday for the ex-Watford striker.





High Expectations on Kramarić

Andrej Kramarić will start for Croatia, however it is not known in what position.

The TSG 1899 Hoffenheim goalscorer prefers to play as a striker, or just off the striker if utilised in a two, but he also has the ability to play on the left-hand side of a three.

If Kramaric partners up with Mario Mandžukić or Perišić we could see many goals from Croatia, especially with Modrić operating higher up the pitch compared to when at Real Madrid.



Potential Line-ups

Croatia: Subašić; Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Strinić; Modrić, Rakitić; Perišić, Kramarić, Rebić; Mandzukic.

Nigeria: Uzoho; Idowu, Abdullahi, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong; Ndidi, Etebo, Mikel, Moses, Iwobi; Ighalo.