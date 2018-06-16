Germany vs Mexico Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

That's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us around an hour before kick-off for confirmed team line-ups and more analysis ahead of the game.

This game is being played at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, the site of the 2008 Champions League final between Manchester United and Chelsea. The 81,000 capacity stadium is hosting four group games, one of which was the opening game, as well as one last 16 match, a semi-final and the final.

Also in this group are Sweden and South Korea who meet on Monday, and behind Germany, this group could be really open in terms of who also qualifies for the next stage. It's set up to be a very intriguing group, and Mexico may well rely on results they get in their other two fixtures with their hardest test coming in their opening match.

The Mexican squad features many familiar faces, with their record scorer, West Ham's Javier Hernandez, in the side alongside the likes of Carlos Vela, once of Arsenal and Giovanni Dos Santos who played for North London rivals, Spurs. Rafael Marquez is now meanwhile 39 and could become just the third player to play at a fifth World Cup - matching the achievement of compatriot Antonio Carbajal in 1966.

Germany will have to be extremely wary of Hirving Lozano, who comes into the tournament as Mexico's main man. He had a fabulous season with PSV, winning the Dutch Eredivisie, scoring 19 goals in the process.

Mexico could provide stern opposition, though. El Tri as they are known have lost just two of their last seven games, but their often inconsistent performances mean it's difficult to tell just how they will fare in Russia. For the first time ever their World Cup squad is made up of players predominantly playing outside of their domestic league, Liga MX. Meanwhile, 17 of their player have experience of playing in Europe.

We all know Germany's pedigree at a major tournament but they come into this tournament not in the greatest of form, having won just one of their last six fixtures. That victory was a slim margin of 2-1 against Saudi Arabia who were torn apart by Russia in the opening game of this tournament. However, it's very likely they'll be able to turn their fortunes around once their campaign gets underway on Sunday afternoon.

Mario Gotze was the hero for Germany four years ago but there is no room for him in the squad on this occasion. There is also no place, very surprisingly, for Manchester City's Leroy Sane. The winger had an outstanding season in front of goal and in terms of assists as his club side won the Premier League - but Joachim Low has preferred Julian Brandt.

This is of course our first opportunity to see the reigning World Champions, Germany, in action as they kick off group F proceedings against 2015 Gold Cup winners, Mexico. The Germans are rightly hotly tipped again to bring the trophy home from Russia following an excellent campaign four years ago. They demolished hosts Brazil in the knock-out stages in 2014, before going on to beat Argentina after extra-time in the final.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Germany vs Mexico at the 2018 World Cup. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through today's game which is due to kick off at 4pm BST. Keep following VAVEL for live updates.