Egypt 0-1 Uruguay: Late Giménez winner breaks Egyptian hearts in Group A opener

Jose Giménez' 89th minute goal lifted Uruguay past Egypt 1-0 in the opening match for both teams in the World Cup. Mohamed Salah started the game on the bench for the Pharaohs, but surprisingly never saw the pitch.

The game appeared headed for a goalless draw until Giménez rose to meet a right-wing corner with a powerful header to beat Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy, who was his team's best player.

Uruguay waste early chances

The two-time World Cup champions had the first opportunity of the match eight minutes into the game, Edinson Cavani, his back to goal, spinning to getting off a low shot from 25 yards out, but El-Shenawy saved comfortably.

Four minutes later, Guillermo Valera was played into space down the right wing. The former Manchester United winger pulled back a low cross to Suarez, who had held his run, but didn't catch his shot right.

More pressure applied by the South Americans

Egypt are a well-drilled, organized side, but they were again under pressure in the 23rd minute, Giorgian De Arrascaeta curling in a corner for Uruguay, El Shenaway punching it clear. Not even a minute had elapsed and Cavani hit a bouncing ball goalward from the edge of the area, Hegazi getting in the way somehow.

An outswinging corner from the right ran all the way over to Suarez in the 25th minute, who tried to sweep it into the net from six yards. He founds the side netting, another shocking miss from the Barcelona frontman.

Egypt continue to ask questions of Uruguay

Egypt more than held their own in the first half but within 45 seconds of the resumption Cavani slipped in Suarez for a chance. He fired on goal, but again El-Shenawy made a fine save. The Pharoahs were now dictating the tempo and enjoying a lot of possession, knocking the ball around and forcing Uruguay to sit deep.

Trezeguet looked dangerous down the left but often found himself lacking with a final shot or pass to trouble the Uruguay defence.

Suarez, Cavani go close before Gimenez wins it

There were warning signs for Egypt, Suarez' spinning his man in the box in the 73rd minute before El-Shenawy rushed off his line to close him down smartly. He teed up Cavani seven minutes from time, his banger of a volley again brilliantly saved by Elshenawy.

It appeared Uruguay would rue all of their missed opportunities especially after Cavani's curling free kick beat El-Shenawy, but not the post, in the 89th minute.

However, moments later, Carlos Sanchez delivered a free kick from the right and Gimenez nodded the ball into the net from seven yards to spare his side's blushes while denying Egypt a deserved point.