Germany vs Mexico Preview: Current holders kick-off campaign to retain title

Germany kick-off the action from Group F as they come up against Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, the first major tournament meeting between these two countries since they last met at France 1998.

The reigning world champions enter the competition in mixed form; having struggled against neighbours Austria, abruptly ending in a 2-1 defeat - the Germans regained some confidence with the same score line, but in their favour, over Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Mexico also come into the game on mixed form. Having initially beaten Scotland to a single goal earlier this month, coach Juan Carlos Osorio and his squad endured defeat to Denmark six days later.

Experience set to be crucial

Germany boss Joachim Löw is leading the nation into his sixth major tournament as a Head Coach, and was assistant to the squad in the 2006 World Cup on home turf.

They have only picked up just one trophy under his tenure, the respectable feat Die Mannschaft achieved four years ago in Brazil. The Germans can also boast the amount of reputable experience within the national team - such as Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil who has been voted Germany Player of the Year on five occasions in the last seven years and accumulated 90 caps for his country.

Mexico coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, is just one year younger than his opposing number in this fixture but has only been at the helm of the national team since 2015, but has been applauded for his instant success with a 64% win rate since the former Manchester City assistant's takeover.

Making their seventh consecutive appearance on the world stage, Mexico will be heavily relying on ex-Old Trafford starlet Javier Hernández; a player who has gathered 49 goals in 102 caps. Whilst trusted skipper Andrés Guardado is likely to feature against the Germans and make his 149th appearance for the Mexican national team.

In-depth Die Mannschaft team looking to hit ground running

The Germany national team is certainly a squad of players that oozes quality, and in great numbers. Joachim Löw's selection was able to leave out such stature of players, including Borussia Dortmund man Mario Götze and exciting Manchester City talent Leroy Sané.

A fairly lacklustre warm-up schedule saw the Germans just narrowly escape embarrassment against Saudi Arabia and midfield maestro Toni Kroos wasn't feeling too down going into the World Cup in Russia following that performance; "We are aware that we still have to go a step further. But there is a lot of anticipation. We have often proved that we are there when it starts."

"Although we did not do some good things against Saudi Arabia, I had the feeling that everyone wanted it. You cannot criticise the attitude - and that will be the same at the World Cup.

Kroos' adamant attitude may just lift the spirits in the Germany camp prior to kick-off against Mexico, and a team that hasn't massively changed since their triumph four years ago will be eager to hit the ground running, on Sunday.

Mexico attempting to prove a point?

Mexico have an unarguable great track record when it comes to qualifying for the largest major tournament on the globe. El Tricolor may have made it this far for the last seven tournaments, making it to the round of sixteen and that is the furthest they have ever progressed.

In 2014, the Mexicans were knocked out by the Netherlands and many of the people who make up the 123 million population are hoping they can cause a major upset this summer and make it past the first knockout hurdle.

However, a group that also consists of a revolutionised Sweden and a willing South Korea, Mexico are certainly up against it if they are to make it as far as possible in the competition - they could not have come up against a more stronger opposition as their opener than the current world champions.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Rudiger, Khedira, Kroos, Ozil, Muller, Reus, Werner

Mexico: Ochoa, Salcedo, Moreno, Ayala, Marquez, Herrera, Jonathan dos Santos, Guardado, Giovani dos Santos, Vela, Hernandez