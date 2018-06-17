Costa Rica vs Serbia Preview: Group E underdogs looking for vital win in opening group game

Group E underdogs Costa Rica and Serbia are set to open their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign on Sunday afternoon at the Samara Arena in Samara.

Both sides go into this game on indifferent form, with Óscar Ramírez’s side losing their two warm-up matches against England and Belgium, whilst Serbia have found confidence at the right time after they put five past Bolivia in their final warm up game before heading to Russia.

Mitrovic in fine form heading into the game

A large reason for Serbia’s good form is down to Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. After six months on the bench for the Tyneside club, the target man was loaned out to Fulham in January and he became an inspiring figure for the west London side that won promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs as the forward scored 12 goals in 20 games.

And for Serbia, Mitrovic has been just as good. The 23-year-old striker has hit five goals in his last four international games for his country, and the former Anderlecht attacker will certainly be a threat for Costa Rica’s defence to deal with.

Ruiz will be key to Costa Rica’s campaign

One player who will be key to how Costa Rica get on in their latest World Cup campaign is Bryan Ruiz. The attacking midfielder/winger has made 110 caps for his country and is their captain.

He also has the most experience of top level football in the squad, having played Premier League football with Fulham and also having played for Sporting CP and helped them to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, where they beaten by the eventual tournament winners Atletico Madrid.

Ruiz has also showed that he can produce a moment of quality as in the warm game against Belgium he scored a terrific volley from the edge of the box first time on his left foot, to give Costa Rica a shock lead.

A story of two underdogs

Costa Rica and Serbia are considered the underdogs in a group occupied by Brazil and Switzerland, so a win is vital for either nation in the opening game of Group E.

Either side could get a result over Switzerland. However, it is unlikely for any of three sides to pull off a surprise against tournament favourites Brazil in the group. The other two teams meet later on Sunday in Rostov-on-Don.