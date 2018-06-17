Sweden vs South Korea Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

That is all for now. I will return shortly for all the team news ahead of this encounter at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Whilst waiting for kick-off, at 13.00 BST (15.00 local time), don’t forget to check out our ‘interview’ with all of the Group F teams.

Joel Aguilar from El Salvador is today’s referee. He is assisted by fellow-countryman Juan Zumba, as well as Juan Carlos Mora from Costa Rica. Norbert Hauata from Tahiti is the fourth official today.

The vast majority of the 43,319 capacity at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Monday is expected to be Sweden fans, however Shin is unconcerned and hopes his team will be able to use its “experiences on big stages around the world.” He cheekily added that “even though the fans might be from Sweden, we’d think of them as Korean fans cheering for us.”

After losing several players in the build-up to the tournament through injury, there are few concerns in their 23-man squad, with Lee Yong is expected to be fit to start at right-back despite sustaining a gash to the head against Senegal. Personnel will otherwise be determined by the shape, with Hwang Hee-chan or Kim Shin-wook expected to partner Son up front.

John Guidetti has a foot problem which might make him doubt but otherwise Sweden have a full quota of players to choose from. Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen are the most likely front two in any case, with much expected of Emil Forsberg on the left-wing after a couple of impressive seasons with RB Leipzig in Germany.

Alternatively, Shin Tae-yong could shape his side up with three at the back and look to exploit the spaces in the Sweden set-up, however they have looked vulnerable defensively when testing a 3-5-2, most notable in the 4-1 defeat to Bosnia.

In terms of tactics, both sides are expected to line-up in a 4-4-2 formation. Sweden will be well-organised and will look to sit back and force South Korea to try to take the initiative, to which Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min will be pivotal, but if they are unable to do that it could prove a drab encounter.

After a difficult qualifying campaign, South Korea have also struggled to impress in their four warm-up matches since the end of May. They beat Honduras, however they then lost heavily to Bosnia and Herzegovina, were held to a goalless draw by Bolivia and then lost a behind-closed-doors meeting with Senegal last Monday.

The lack of goals is the big concern for Sweden, which coach Janne Andersson addressed at Sunday’s pre-match press conference, saying that there are “many different ways to score” within their style of play. “We have worked a little bit more on our attack now in the last few days,” he continued, “and I hope that tomorrow it will work and we will score.”

Sweden reached the tournament with a hard-fought play-off victory over four-time winners Italy, however in the four matches since then they have failed to win. They lost to Chile and Romania in March, with goalless draws against Denmark and Peru in the run-up to the tournament.

These sides have met just four times before, most recently in two friendlies in 2005 that both finished as draws. Sweden had previously won a meeting in 1996, whilst their only competitive meeting, in the 1948 Olympic Games in London, finished 12-0 in the Swedes favour. Anything like that is not expected today, mind.

South Korea are in a ninth-successive tournament, and tenth overall but have only advanced from the group stages twice, in 2010 and, more famously, in 2002 when they went all the way to the semi-finals in their home World Cup. Sweden’s best performance also came at home, reaching the final in 1958.

This is, a little surprisingly, Sweden’s first game in a World Cup finals since 2006, when they reached the last-16, having failed to qualify for the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, and they are of course without Zlatan Ibrahimović, who retired from international football after UEFA Euro 2016.

The smart money before the tournament was on Sweden and Mexico battling it out to join holders Germany in progressing from this group. Mexico's win on Sunday has thrown the group wide open, but probably makes victory even more essential for these two sides.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s coverage of the first game of day 5 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod. I’m James Rees and I’ll be talking you through today’s game.